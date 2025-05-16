Ever wondered why some beers just look and taste better than others? Well, it all comes down to how you pour it. Pouring it right can totally change the game, as doing so can help you achieve that perfect aroma and flavour. But let's be real, pouring beer can be a bit tricky. Sometimes, the beer may spill out, or your glass may not have that thick, white foam at the top. We know how disappointing this can be, but don't worry - we've got the perfect solution for you. Recently, Master of Wine, Sonal C Holland, took to her official Instagram to spill the beans on how you can pour beer like a real pro. Intrigued to know how? Read on!

Here Are 4 Pro Tips To Pour Beer Correctly:

1. Pick The Right Glass

Before you start pouring the beer, ensure you're using the right glass. Sonal shares that this can make a huge difference, as the shape of the glass can really bring out your beer's best qualities. Which one should you pick? Opt for a classic beer pilsner. Make sure it's clean and slightly chilled. Avoid keeping it in the freezer, as you don't want it to be frozen.

2. Tilt At 45 Degrees

Once you've picked the right glass, it's time to pour! The right way to do so is to hold your glass at a 45-degree angle and gently pour the beer down the side. This keeps the foam in check while preserving carbonation. It's best to pour the beer at a slow pace as this will prevent the glass from becoming full quickly, preventing the beer from spilling out.

3. Straighten Midway

Once you've poured the beer halfway through, slowly straighten the glass and pour directly into the centre. This builds a nice foamy head - ideally one to two fingers thick. If you don't straighten the glass midway, you won't get that thick white foam that you desire. So, always do so for an enjoyable beer-drinking experience.

4. Keep A Gap

Another thing to keep in mind while pouring beer is never to let the bottle touch the glass rim. Sonal suggests that doing so prevents contamination and keeps your pour smooth and clean. By following these simple tips, you'll be able to enjoy your beer to the fullest. Practice makes perfect, so go ahead and pour like a pro!

Check out the full video below:

Here Are Some Other Questions You May Have About Beer:

1. What Are Some Easy Ways To Open A Beer Bottle?

Opening a beer bottle can be a real task, but there are several different ways to pop it open. The next time you struggle, consider opening it with a key, a pair of scissors, your ring or even a thick piece of paper.

2. What Desi Snacks Pair Best With Beer?

There are plenty of desi snacks you can savour with your glass of beer. Some great options to consider include achaari paneer tikka, dahi kebab, masala papad, aloo tikki and tandoori chicken.

3. Is Beer Healthy?

Moderate consumption of beer has been associated with some surprising health benefits. Studies suggest that beer can improve digestion, reduce the risk of heart disease, strengthen your bones and reduce the risk of diabetes.

So, the next time you plan to have beer, keep these points in mind and enjoy responsibly. Always drink in moderation.