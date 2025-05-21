You have just finished slicing green chillies for your tadka, feeling like you could easily win a knife skills competition. Then, out of nowhere, your fingers start tingling. A few minutes later, it feels like someone lit a match on your palms. Sure, kitchen fails are normal, but this one takes the heat. And no, splashing water is not going to save you. This is when the good old desi jugaad steps in - those everyday kitchen tricks that quietly do the job.





Whether it is curd for spice burns or atta for oil splashes, Indian kitchen staples often work better than your first-aid box. So, if your hands are burning after chopping chillies, do not panic. Your kitchen already has what you need - relief is right there in the pantry.





Why Do Chillies Burn Your Hands? A Quick Science Lesson

Blame it on capsaicin. This is the compound that gives chillies their trademark heat. While chopping, capsaicin gets released and attaches itself to pain receptors on your skin. Your brain thinks you are being burned, even though there is no real heat involved.





One study published in the journal Life noted that capsaicin can sometimes cause a skin reaction known as contact dermatitis. It is rare, but when it happens, it can cause itching, redness, and a burning sensation. The good news is that it is not harmful in the long run and can be treated at home.





Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Treat Chilli Burns On Skin: 4 Kitchen Fixes That Work

1. Soak Your Hands In Cold Milk Or Curd

Why this helps: The fat in dairy breaks down capsaicin and cools the burn.

How to use it:

Dip your hands into a bowl filled with cold, full-cream milk or curd.

Soak for 10-15 minutes.

If the burning continues, repeat the process.

2. Rub With Cooking Oil Before Washing

Why this helps: Capsaicin binds to oil, not water, so oil helps lift it off.

How to use it:

Take some mustard or coconut oil and rub it all over your hands.

Let it stay on for a few minutes.

Then wash with soap and warm water.

Repeat if your skin still feels on fire.

3. Scrub With Salt And Lemon For Quick Relief

Why this helps: Salt and lemon both act as natural exfoliators and help ease the burn.

How to use it:

Mix some rock salt with lemon juice.

Scrub your hands gently for a minute or two.

Rinse thoroughly with cool water.

Quick Tip: Skip this one if you have cuts or broken skin - it will sting more than help.

4. Use A Cold Compress To Calm The Burn

Why this helps: After most of the capsaicin is gone, cold temperatures help reduce the burning and swelling.

How to use it:

Dip a cloth in ice water and press it on your palms.

Or, just soak your fingers in a bowl of ice water for fast relief.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Prevent Chilli Burns: Quick Tips To Save Your Skin

1. Wear gloves:

Always use kitchen gloves while handling chillies to avoid skin contact completely.

2. Oil your hands first:

Rubbing a little cooking oil on your palms before chopping chillies can create a layer that makes capsaicin easier to wash off.

3. Do not touch your face:

Try not to touch your eyes, nose, or face while working with chillies - it can turn into a full-on burn disaster.





So, the next time you end up with chilli hands, do not just suffer through it. Use these simple kitchen hacks to cool things down, literally.