Calling all kitchen superheroes! Get ready to conquer the battle against lumpy and worm-infested gram flour, also known as besan! This magical ingredient is the star of many delicious sweet and savoury dishes, but improper storage can quickly turn it into a disaster. Don't fret! We're here to save the day with five incredible tips to store your gram flour like a pro. So grab your apron, tighten your chef's hat, and let's dive into the world of besan storage secrets. Get ready to banish lumps and unleash the full flavour potential of your gram flour creations!





Also Read: Love Papaya? Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Pairing With Them

Here Are 5 Easy Tips For Storing Gram Flour (Besan):

1. Store In An Airtight Container:

The best way to store gram flour for an extended period is by using an airtight container. Opt for a glass container, as it helps prevent spoilage. When storing gram flour, ensure the container's lid is tightly closed to prevent air from entering. This prevents moisture from seeping in and maintains the flour's freshness and quality.





2. Utilise The Fridge:

Some individuals prefer storing various food items in the fridge, and gram flour can also benefit from this practice. Place the gram flour in an airtight container, choosing either glass or plastic. Transparent containers are preferable as they allow you to easily monitor the contents. Regularly checking the container will help ensure its freshness. Storing gram flour in the fridge also helps to maintain its texture and prevent the infestation of pests.





3. Use Bay Leaves:

To protect gram flour from insects, consider adding 2 to 3 bay leaves to the storage jar. The strong smell of bay leaves acts as a deterrent for insects. If the bay leaves become old, replace them with fresh ones. This trick can also be applied to wheat flour. The presence of bay leaves in the container helps to keep the gram flour insect-free, ensuring its quality and safety for consumption.

4. Store In A Dark Place:

Always store gram flour in a dark place. Areas with excessive light tend to heat up quickly, leading to spoilage. Find a suitable spot inside your kitchen, such as a cupboard or shelf, and keep the gram flour container there. Remember to periodically check on it. By storing gram flour away from direct light, you can prevent heat-induced spoilage and maintain its freshness for a longer duration.





Also Read: Find Natural Pain Relief In Your Kitchen: Try These 5 Foods Today

5. Avoid Moisture:

Before storing gram flour, ensure the container is free from moisture. You can place the container in the sun for a while to dry it out before adding the flour. Alternatively, lightly roast the gram flour before storing it. This step helps to remove any residual moisture and enhances the shelf life of the flour. Moisture-free storage is essential for preventing the growth of mould and bacteria, ensuring the gram flour remains safe for consumption.



