Eating fresh fruits is important to maintain a healthy diet, as they help fuel our body with essential nutrients. While there is a plethora of fruits to choose from, papaya, in particular, is enjoyed by many. Whether you like to have it as is, in a salad, smoothie, or perhaps even with yoghurt, its refreshing taste is perfect to re-energise us on hot summer days. However, there are times when we mindlessly consume this fruit along with other foods that can be harmful to our health. As per Ayurveda, we should avoid pairing foods that have opposite qualities for the body. For example, pairing something that is hot in nature with something that is cold can create an imbalance of temperature in your body. Keeping this in mind, here we have curated a list of certain foods that you should avoid pairing with papaya. Let's take a detailed look at these food combinations below.

Food Combination: Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Pairing With Papaya:

1. Dairy Products and Papaya

Many people have papaya along with dairy products such as milk, eggs, or curd. And if you also do this, it's advisable to stop now. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that can disrupt the digestion process of these dairy products. This may result in symptoms such as gas and bloating. So, it's always best to have them separately.

2. Spicy Foods and Papaya

We all know that spicy food tends to generate heat in the body. Papaya, on the other hand, is a cooling fruit, which means it is not a great combination to have as per Ayurveda. Eating papaya along with your lunch or dinner meal (which mostly includes spicy curries and sabzis) can cause an imbalance in your body temperature and lead to stomach discomfort.

3. Citrus Fruits and Papaya

Whenever we feel like having fruits, most of us just add them to a bowl and consume them without thinking twice. But the next time you feel like doing so, make sure not to mix papaya with citrus fruits. These fruits are loaded with vitamin C, which means they are acidic in nature. When you eat them with papaya, you may experience acid reflux or heartburn.

4. Chai and Papaya

Another classic example of a hot and cold food combination is chai and papaya. Tea contains a compound called catechin, which is known to cause gastric problems. Furthermore, when it comes into contact with the papain enzyme found in papaya, it can worsen the situation. Thus, you should be careful not to consume chai with this fruit.

5. Grapes and Papaya

Apart from the above-mentioned citrus fruits, you must also avoid having grapes with papaya. Be it any type of grape, green, black, or red, they do not make for great food to have with papaya. Grapes have a high acid content and can contribute to feelings of uneasiness in the stomach. It's best to have both of these fruits separately to enjoy their health benefits.





Now that you know about these food combinations, eat papaya the right way to keep health issues at bay. Eat wisely, stay healthy!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.