The very thought of Gujarati cuisine reminds us of dhokla, khandvi and the yummy farsan (or pharsan). There is no denying the fact that these sweet and savoury snacks define the food culture of the state; but if you explore, you will find the cuisine has much more to offer that will leave a strong impression on your palate. As rich and colourful as the state's culture, Gujarati cuisine is majorly dominated by vegetarian dishes. It is versatile, extensive and varies widely in terms flavours, spice levels and heat. But one common factor that makes Gujarati cuisine stand out in the lot is the amount of sweetness added to each dish. In fact, food culture here offers an exquisite blend of flavors where sweet notes dominate most of the dishes.

One such amazing instance is khatti meethi phlaiyan. It is basically French beans tossed with tamarind, jaggery and a pool of spices that add a sweet and tangy note to your regular meal. The perfect balance of sweet, salt and tart offer an explosion of flavours to your palate. A constant on a traditional Gujarati thali, khatti meethi phlaiyan can also be enjoyed with plain paratha or roti.

How To Make Khatti Meethi Phaliyan | Gujarati Stir-Fired Beans Recipe:

For this particular phaliyan recipe we need French beans, jaggery, tamarind, sesame seeds, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves et all. It also includes coconut in the recipe that adds a unique texture and crunchy flavour to the dish.

All you need to do is prepare a spice paste with chillies, jeera, coriander and coconut. It is always advised to use mortal and pestle (not mixer grinder) to be the texture and flavour of the dish right.

Now cook a semi-dry gravy with the spice paste, curry leaves, mustard seeds and some other spices and stir fry the bean in it. When you get a dry sabzi with each piece of beans coated with the flavourful masala, transfer it to a plate and serve hot.

What are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and treat your family with a sweet-n-tangy sabzi for dinner. And do not forget to let us know how you like it.