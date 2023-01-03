Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a raising agent that is popularly used in baking goods. It is alkaline in nature and acts as a chemical leavener which allows baking foods to expand and rise, giving them a moist and fluffy texture. If you're a home baker, you'd know that baking soda is a staple ingredient that is essential for leavening baked goods. However, if you do not have this raising agent at home or have run out of it, fret not. There are plenty of ingredients that you can substitute it with. Here we have curated a list of five best baking soda substitutes that work like a charm every time. Let's take a look.





Here're 5 Best Baking Soda Substitutes:

1. Sour Milk

Did you know sour milk is an effective replacement for baking soda? This is because it goes through a process called acidification, which causes a decrease in pH levels and makes it produce a similar leaving effect as baking soda.

2. Self-Rising Flour

To substitute baking soda in your recipe, replace flour with self-rising flour. Using self-rising flour is quite effective as it contains a combination of all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. PS: Do not add any extra salt to the recipe.

3. Baking Powder

Baking powder is the most popular alternative to baking soda. If you're using baking powder instead of baking soda, you'll have to double the quantity to create the same rise. For example, to substitute 1 tsp of baking soda, use 3 tsp of baking powder.

4. Egg Whites

Egg whites work as a great substitute to replace baking soda. Beaten egg whites provide air in the batter and help give it structure. However, make sure to reduce the quantity of any extra liquids that you may be adding to your recipe.

5. Club Soda

You can also use club soda instead of baking soda as a leavening agent in recipes. It provides extra moisture and lightness to the baked goods and helps increase their volume.

















Try using these substitutes the next time you run out of baking soda. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below. Happy Baking!

