The refrigerator is a lifesaver in the kitchen. We store foods to increase their shelf life, even the cooked items that can be consumed again. While the refrigerator does help with keeping our foods fresh for a longer time, it does not hold true for any and every food. You'll be surprised to find out that there are many vegetables and other foods that are better off without refrigeration. And we are talking about some common foods that many of us store in the refrigerator unknowingly. It's time to know which foods you should stop keeping in the refrigerator, starting today!





Here're 7 Foods That Should Not Be Refrigerated:

1. Onions

Unless your onions are peeled, you should never store them in the refrigerator as exposure to cold temperatures may lead to premature moldiness, turning them mushy and soft. In case you peel your onion and don't use it or use part of it, keep it in an air-tight container and store in the refrigerator but make sure to use it within a day's time.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are usually stored in the refrigerator but it does more harm than good. If you store unripe tomatoes, the temperature of the refrigerator can damage the membrane of the tomatoes, which can lead to loss of flavour and texture, making them mushy. However, you can safely refrigerate ripe tomatoes in plastic bags.

3. Nuts and Dry Fruits

Many people put extra dry fruits and nuts in the refrigerator or freezer to prevent them from turning rancid. The conditions in the refrigerator strip them of their nutty taste by absorbing the odour of other foods in the fridge. Instead, pack them in an airtight container and keep them at room temperature.





4. Potatoes

Unpeeled potatoes should never be stored in the refrigerator. The cold temperature causes the starch in the vegetable to convert into sugar. The sugar combines with amino acids to produce chemicals that may harm health. Also, the moisture in the refrigerator can cause early spoilage. Ideally, potatoes should be kept in net bags and stored in a vegetable rack/trolley in a dark area. If your potatoes are peeled, you can submerge them in water and then refrigerate them but consume them within a day.

5. Basil

You don't want your fresh basil leaves turning dry, losing its bright green colour and wilting sooner, right? So, never refrigerate them. Instead, put them in a container full of water along with their stems and leave it out on the kitchen shelf.

6. Oil

This goes for all kinds of cooking oils - vegetable oil, coconut oil, olive oil etc. Storing them in the refrigerator may solidify them and turn their texture buttery and unpalatable. It's best to keep them in the shaded kitchen pantry and use them before the expiry date.

7. Bread

You probably throw your bread in the refrigerator as soon as you buy it to lengthen its shelf life. But, it actually works the opposite way. Refrigerating may cause bread to turn stale sooner. In addition, the cold temperature turns it chewy and hard. To keep your bread fresh, store it in a cool, area out in the pantry, away from sunlight.





Consume these important foods keeping their nutrients, taste and texture intact. Keep them away from the refrigerator.