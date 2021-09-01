Monsoon is at its full swing, and we are craving for all things greasy, oily and fried. The rainfall outside escalates our cravings for these decadent treats. And what better than hot and spicy samosas to satiate our cravings - of course, with a cup of tea by the side. In fact, 'chai-samosa' defines monsoon for most of us. Imagine enjoying pitter-patter on your windowpanes with some chai-samosa by the side! Sounds perfect, isn't it? Hence, we bring you a samosa recipe that will not only add on to the vibe of the season, but also leave a strong impression on your mind and palate.





This is called phulkopir singara. This dish is basically a Bengali-style samosa recipe that includes cauliflower, potatoes and peanuts in the filling. And what makes the Bengali samosa stand out in the lot is use of some typical spices - panch phoron and bhaja masala. These two spice mixes play the key role in taking the dish a step ahead.





Here we have the quintessential phulkopir singara recipe, which is shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee). Take a look.





Also Read: Street Food Of India: This Yummy Irani Samosa Is Sure To Tantalise Your Taste Buds (Recipe Inside)

How To Make Phulkopir Singara | Bengali-Style Samosa Recipe:

Knead dough with maida, ghee, salt and sugar.

Cover the dough with a wet cloth and let it rest.

Cut cauliflower and potato into small cubes.

Now, heat oil in a kadhai, add panch phoron and whole red chillies to it. Click here to know about panch phoron.

Add hing, green chillies, peanuts and give it a good mix.

Add the cauliflower and potato and salt and sugar and cook together.

Add bhaja masala and mix everything together and take out the red chillies from the pan. Click here to know more about bhaja masala.

Now, take a portion from the dough and give it a cone shape.

Add potato filling and lock the edges.

Fry the samosas until golden brown in colour.

And your yummy samosas are ready to be relished. Pair it with a hot cup of tea and enjoy your evening!

Watch The Detailed Recipe Video Of Phulkopir Singara:

Also Read: Watch: Bored Of Regular Samosa? Try This Unique Samosa Recipe For A Lip-Smacking Affair



