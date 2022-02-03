Let's agree, waking up early in the morning and getting out of that warm and cozy bed is a struggle in itself. What adds on to the struggle is deciding on breakfast menu. Mornings are usually busy for most of us. This is why we prefer opting for recipes that are easy, quick and fuss-free to prepare. Some of the most popular quick breakfast options are cereals, bread-butter and eggs. We can't deny that having the same food every day gets boring and mundane at times. This subsequently makes us feel like skipping the fuss altogether. But, skipping breakfast is not even an option on our list - as experts from around the world suggest it to be the most important meal of the day. For the unversed, a healthy and wholesome breakfast not only helps you keep energetic throughout the day, but also promotes overall health. This is why we are in constant search for recipes that can add variety to our breakfast spread and yet be quick and easy.





We recently came across one such quick breakfast recipe that is easy to make and gives your morning meal a spicy makeover. It is the desi-style aloo sandwich. Sandwich lovers know how delicious an aloo sandwich taste. We bring you a recipe that will help you make this classic dish in just five minutes. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look.

5-Min Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Desi-Style Aloo Sandwich In 5 Minutes:

To start with, we need to first make the aloo masala for the sandwich. For that, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, onion, green chillies, carrot, and capsicum and fry everything. Add turmeric to it and mix.





Now, add boiled aloo in the mix and add red chilli powder, chilli flakes, chaat masala, cumin powder, and salt as per taste. Finally garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and the aloo masala is ready in just no time.





Now take two bread slices, spread green chutney on one slice and tomato ketchup on the other. Stuff the breads with aloo filling and spread butter on the top. Toast both the sides of the sandwich, cut it into two halves and serve.





Sounds simple; isn't it? So what are you waiting for? Prepare this delicious sandwich today and enjoy. In the video, Parul has also shared a detailed recipe of how to make the green chutney and tomato ketchup for this sandwich. You can also make these condiments and store for anytime you need them.

Watch the detailed recipe for aloo-sandwich here:

