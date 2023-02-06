What comes to your mind when we say Gujarati cuisine? The instant answer will be dhokla, thepla and fafda. We agree these dishes define the palate of the region, but trust us, it's just the tip of the iceberg. Gujarati cuisine is a treasure trove of foods that can take you by surprise. There is a range of Gujarati marvels that are yet to get their due recognition. One such dish is handvo. This delightful recipe is crispy on the outside and soft and spongy on the inside. Handvo looks much like cake (savoury cake) and makes for a perfect snack to pair with chai. It is also referred to as 'ondhwo' in some areas of Gujarat.

What is handvo made of?

Traditionally, Gujarati handvo is made with rice and a mix of urad dal, chana dal and moong dal. These ingredients are ground into a fine powder and mixed with yogurt for fermentation. Handvo recipe also includes a pool of spices that add a burst of flavour to your meal. What we enjoy the most is the fact that this dish doesn't follow one strict recipe. You can literally go as creative as you want with the ingredients used to make handvo - you can add vegetables, seeds and nuts to name a few. Here, we bring a healthy and light version of handvo recipe that can be a perfect addition to your diet regime. It's rava handvo, which includes the goodness of lauki and beetroot as well.





Photo Credit: iStock

Rava handvo recipe: How to make rava handvo:

Rava handvo preparation needs no major planning. It is a quick, healthy and scrumptious dish made with sooji, lauki (bottle gourd), beetroot and dahi. All you need to do is prepare a batter and bake on tawa. The whole process doesn't take more than half an hour. Sounds perfect, right? So, without further ado, let's go through the recipe.





Ingredients to make rava handvo:





For making rava handvo, we need sooji, grated bottle gourd, grated beetroot, dahi, salt, fruit salt, oil, mustard seeds and green chillies. We like to keep it simple, but you can always add other vegetables, nuts and seeds of your choice to make the dish yet more fulfilling and colourful.





Method to make rava handvo:





Start with mixing the grated lauki and beetroot with sooji and dahi and let it rest for at least 15 minutes. If needed, add some water to adjust the consistency. Add salt and fruit salt at this point and give a final mix.





Heat a pan and add a tadka of mustard seeds and green chillies. To it, add the batter and close the lid. Keep it on low flame and cook one side till it turns crisp brown. Once done, flip and cook the other side. Do not flip when it's half done or else the handvo will break. Check with a knife if the handvo is ready - if the knife comes out clean, then it's ready to be relished. Serve it hot with green chutney by the side. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this instant rava handvo recipe and let us know how you liked it. For more such delicious Gujarati recipes, click here.