Winter is here and now is the right time to binge on decadent parathas. In North India, the season and paratha go hand-in-hand. Aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, mooli paratha etc with a dollop of white butter on the top and achar by the side make for the perfect breakfast to kick-start the day. Already slurping? Now imagine, you are suddenly running out of achar while putting together this classic meal! What do you do then? Fret not, as always, we have got you covered here. We found a super delicious achar recipe that you can prepare in just no time. It's instant nimbu ka achar.





In fact, what we enjoy the most about pickle is the fact that it follows no strict recipe. Hence, you will find each type of achar recipe has multiple unique variations. Some make fresh achar by pounding the ingredients (called pachadi in South Indian cuisine), and some soak it under the sun for weeks. Then there are some, made instantly on a gas flame. Here's one such recipe that will help you make the yummy condiment with some lemons, salt, sugar and spices. And guess what, you can make it in just 15 minutes! The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





Instant Lemon Pickle Recipe: How To Make Nimbu Ka Achar In 15 Minutes:

To make this dish you need to first steam the lemons in boiling water. Then prepare a masala with saunf, jeera ajwain, peppercorn, and methi seeds - roast them well and grind them into a coarse powder. To it, add Kashmiri red chilli powder, black salt, garam masala, salt, hing, kalonji and mix.





Next, melt sugar, add the spices to it and mix well to prepare the masala. To it add the lemons, mix well and boil for some time. After some time, turn off the flame and let it cool.





Meanwhile, smoke a glass jar and store the achar for one minute. And you have the achar ready to be relished.





