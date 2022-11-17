Chutney plays a constant role in an Indian meal. Pair it with rice, roti, paratha or anything, a spoonful of chutney elevates our meal experience by leaps and bounds. And the best part is, we get a variety of chutney recipes across the country. That's right! Chutney follows no particular recipe and sees variation in each region. In some regions, chutney is dominated by usage of spices, some regions make sweet chutney. Then in Southern part of India, you will find freshly made chutneys as well. These homemade fresh chutneys are typically referred to as pachadi.





You can prepare pachadi with tamarind, gongura, ash gourd etc. We came across one such delicious pachadi recipe that left us craving for more. It's called the allam pachadi. A dish that finds its roots in Andhra Pradesh, allam pachadi makes for a worthy, stand-alone side-dish to elevate your meal. For the unversed, allam stands for ginger and pachadi is pickle. Here, you need to pound ginger, chillies, tamarind, jaggery and a few other spices to infuse a strong aroma and rustic flavour to the dish. Besides having it with dosa, idli etc, you can also enjoy allam pachadi simply with rice and ghee. You should also try pairing the dish with your regular parathas too. Sounds interesting; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.





(Also Read: 5 South Indian Chutney Recipes You Must Try)

Ginger chutney is an excellent accompaniment for your meals.

How To Make Allam Pachadi - South Indian-Style Ginger Chutney:

For this particular recipe, we need ginger, garlic, tamarind, urad dal, chana dal, salt, cumin, coriander, methi, jaggery, red chilli, mustard seeds, curry leaves and some oil.





First, cook the ginger in some oil and dry roast the dals, cumin, coriander, methi and red chilli. Then blend everything together in a mixer grinder along with tamarind, jaggery and salt. Adjust water to get a smooth and silky paste. Now, prepare a tadka with garlic, red chilli, mustard seeds and curry leaves and add to the paste - and a bowl of flavourful pachadi is ready to be relished.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of South Indian-Style ginger chutney.

Try the dish and do let us know how you liked it.