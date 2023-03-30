Cooking is not as easy as it looks. It is something that requires a whole lot of patience, hard work and most importantly, attention to detail. While working in a kitchen, it is essential to have all the ingredients and equipment in place prior to the process of cooking. This not only helps you save time but also prevents any last-minute kitchen disasters. One such common problem that most of us face while cooking is ending up with burnt dishes. Did you forget to lower the flame or switch off the gas while you were busy chatting on the phone? Well, if this sounds familiar to you, you're at the right place. Here we bring you some easy tips on how to fix a burnt curry. Check them out below.

How Do You Fix A Burnt Curry? Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Fix A Burnt Curry:

1. Change The Container

The easiest trick to save your burnt curry is to immediately change the container. If you continue to cook it in the same pot, it may lead to further burning and eventually result in the spreading of burnt flavours to the entire curry. You should also avoid mixing the curry and scraping the bottom part of the container.





2. Add Potato

Did you know potatoes could be used to fix a burnt curry? Yes, you heard us. Add a raw and peeled potato to the burnt curry for around 15-20 mins. Now, remove it and reheat the curry again. This allows the potato to absorb all the burnt flavours from the curry.

3. Add Lemon Juice

Lemon juice works as an effective remedy to fix burnt curries. Since lemon is acidic in nature, it helps in balancing out the flavours. You could also use vinegar, white wine, or tomatoes, depending on the type of curry that you are making. Make sure just to add a splash to get the best results.

4. Add Milk

Adding milk is one of the best ways to remove the burnt smell from a curry. The natural fat present in milk helps in absorbing odours and strong flavours. Other dairy products such as butter, cream or yogurt are equally effective in getting rid of the burnt smell.





5. Adjust The Spices

Depending on how burnt your curry is, you may need to add or reduce the spices to help bring out its flavour. Additionally, you could also add 1-2 cinnamon sticks to the curry and boil it for a few minutes. Cinnamon will absorb all the burnt flavours from the curry and give it an interesting taste.





Try out these tips to save your burnt curry and let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below.