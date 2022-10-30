Korean dramas have garnered a huge fan base in India. Not only films and shows, K-Pop culture has also made Korean food a craze. If you are interested in cooking up this cuisine at home, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Korean rice cake should be your starting point. The chef has shared an easy recipe to cook lip smacking delicious rice cake at home. All you have to do is follow the recipe to the T. “Love binge watching Korean Dramas? Try this spicy Korean Rice Cake recipe for your next K-drama binge watch session! Also, tell me the name of your favourite Korean Drama in the comments,” she captioned the post.

How To Make Spicy Korean Rice Cake:

Ingredients:

Rice flour: 2 cups

Salt - ½ tsp

Cornflour: ½ cup

Hot water

Oil

Whole redchillies: 20

Garlic cloves: 10-12

Chopped garlic: 2tbsp

Sugar: 1tsp

Soya sauce: 1tsp

Water: ¼ cup

Chopped onions: ½ cup

Cabbage: ½ cup

Method:

Step 1: Add salt and cornflour to rice flour. Pour in hot water and mix well. Keep the dough aside to rest for 10 mins

Step 2: Spread 1 tbsp of oil on a rolling board and pound the dough. Roll into cylinders and cut out 3 inch pieces

Step 3: Add 1 tbsp oil in boiling water. Add the cylindrical cutouts of dough to the water and boil for 3-4 minutes

Step 4: Take them out and leave to rest for 10 mins

Step 5: Meanwhile, grind whole red chillies and garlic cloves into smooth paste

Step 6: Add 2 tbsp oil in a pan to fry chopped garlic. Once the garlic turns golden, add the chili-garlic paste and bring it to boil

Step 7: Take another pan with 2 tbsp oil. Pop in some chopped garlic, sliced onion, cabbage, a spoonful of chilli-garlic sauce, and sugar

Step 8: Add water to the mix and bring it to boil

Step 9: Add the boiled cylindrical dough to the sauce mix. Top it up with spring onions and mix well (with a light hand)

Step 10: Serve.

