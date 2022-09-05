Students across India are celebrating Teachers' Day today (on August 5, 2022). This day is marked annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also the first Vice President of the Independent India. On this day, students come together to celebrate the day with much enthusiasm. Schools organise events and students prepare gifts to express their gratitude towards their beloved teachers. That's not all. Several students also gather at their teacher's residence to surprise him/her with gifts, cakes, flowers and more. If you have any such plan today, then we suggest, prepare a cake by yourself instead of buying one from the cake shop.





Wondering how to make a cake in such short time? Fret not; as always, we have got you covered. Here we bring a detailed recipe of the classic choco lava cake that you can prepare at home in half an hour. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and bake a cake for your beloved teacher to make the day extra-special. Take a look.





Also Read: 3-Ingredient Chocolate Banana Cake: A Quick And Yummy Chocolate Cake Recipe For Special Occasions

Photo Credit: iStock

Teachers' Day Special: How To Make Choco Lava Cake At Home:

To make the dish, you need maida, dark chocolate (melted), butter, castor sugar, milk, vanilla essence, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

First, take the chocolate and butter in a bowl and mix well.

Add milk to it and whisk properly.

Add maida, castor sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt on a sieve.

Strain everything in the bowl.

Add vanilla essence and mix.

Now add the batter in a cup and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for around 10-12 minutes.

And you get delicious choco lava cake ready in just no time.

Such an easy recipe; right? So, get all the ingredients together, bake the cake and wish your teacher a Happy Teachers' Day on a sweet note.

Watch the detailed recipe video on choco lave cake in the header section.