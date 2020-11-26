Thanksgiving Day 2020: How To Make Creamed Spinach For Your Thanksgiving Dinner Spread (Recipe Inside)

Thanksgiving Day 2020: It is celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November

Thanksgiving Day, one of the United States' most celebrate holidays, is here (November 26, 2020). Celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November, this day is dedicated to the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Thanksgiving is all about family and loved ones and food plays an indispensable role in uniting them all. The grandeur of Thanksgiving dinner is no secret to the world! It is lavish, extensive and includes several traditional and unique dishes to amp up the festive vibes. While roasted turkey is the major highlight of a dinner spread, there are several other dishes that are enjoyed by the side with the meat. One such delicious inclusion is creamed spinach.





A leafy variation for mashed potatoes, creamed spinach is smooth and has a light taste that goes well with the other spicy food on the table. You can have it as is or pair with garlic bread or breadstick to relish the bowl of cheesy goodness. All you need to remember is, serve it hot to enjoy the dish to the fullest. Let's take a look at the recipe!

Here's A Quick And Easy Recipe Of Creamed Spinach:

Ingredients:

500gm spinach





Half cup butter





1 onion, finely chopped





8-10 garlic pods, chopped





1 cup milk





2 tablespoon all-purpose flour (maida)





3-4 tablespoon cheese (preferably parmesan cheese)





Salt, if needed





Black pepper, chilli flakes and other herbs and spices, as per choice and taste





Method:





Blanche the spinach and squeeze out the excess water. Pat it dry and chop the spinach roughly and keep aside.





Heat butter in a pan and add onion and garlic to it. Cook till the ingredients turn fragrant.





Add the flour and whisk well to avoid any lump.





Add milk and prepare a smooth and creamy white sauce. You may also add some heavy cream if you have.





Now add the spinach, cheese, salt and the other condiments and stir everything well to get a creamy mashed-potato like texture.





Serve hot.





Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020, everyone!







