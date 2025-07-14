Let's be honest. The journey to mastering gluten-free cooking is often a delicious but frustrating one. You've conquered the baking, aced the pancakes, but then you try to make a simple roti, and it all falls apart, literally. The dough crumbles, the edges crack into a thousand pieces, and what was meant to be a soft, warm flatbread ends up looking more like a delicate papad. But what if we told you there's a way to make soft, pliable, and most importantly, non-breaking gluten-free rotis? The kind you can actually fold and use to scoop up your dal? It's a simple technique with the help of a game-changing ingredient. But first, let's talk about the right flours.





Also Read: 7 Gluten Free Grains You Should Know About

Which Indian Flours Are Gluten-Free?

Fortunately, the world of cooking offers a wonderful variety of flours that are naturally gluten-free and perfect for making rotis. In fact, many of these are staples in regional Indian cooking already. While you have the option to order gluten-free rotis online for your meals, keeping these flours handy in the kitchen is also a good idea.

Jowar (Sorghum) Flour: A light, versatile flour with a mild, slightly sweet flavour. It's one of the most popular choices for making rotis in Western and Southern India.

Bajra (Pearl Millet) Flour: Known for its rustic, nutty flavour and a darker colour. Bajra rotis are a winter favourite in many parts of India, prized for their warmth and nutritional benefits.

Ragi (Finger Millet) Flour: A rich, earthy flour with a reddish-brown colour, ragi is packed with calcium and fibre. It's perfect for adding a wholesome twist to your rotis.

Rice Flour: A simple, pure white flour made from ground rice. While it can be a little less forgiving on its own, it works wonderfully when blended with other flours to add a soft texture.

Chickpea Flour (Besan): A common flour in Indian cooking, besan adds a nutty flavour and is fantastic for making chilla or pudla (savoury pancakes), and can also be used in small quantities in your roti dough for extra flavour.

Also Read: 13 Best Gluten Free Recipes for Lunch



In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

With practice, one can master the art of making gluten-free rotis.

How To Make Perfect Gluten-Free Rotis

1. Add Psyllium husk

Psyllium husk, also known as isabgol, is the magic binder you've been missing. When mixed with water, it forms a viscous, gel-like substance that gives your dough the elasticity and binding power it desperately needs. Without it, gluten-free flours like jowar, bajra, ragi have no structure. Adding a tablespoon of psyllium husk per cup of flour can transform that crumbly mess into a cohesive, workable dough.

2. Knead the dough right

Now for the technique. Always use very hot water. Gluten-free flours, unlike wheat flour, don't just "absorb" water; they need to be slightly cooked or gelatinised to become pliable.





Start by combining your chosen gluten-free flour (or a mix of two) with the psyllium husk and a pinch of salt. Next, pour in boiling or very hot water, mixing with a spoon first to avoid burning your fingers. Once it's cool enough to handle, knead the dough for a few minutes. You'll feel the dough change from a sticky, loose mixture into a smooth, slightly elastic ball. You'll know it's ready when you can press it with your finger and it holds its shape.

3. Roll the rotis gently

When it comes to rolling, apply a gentle touch. Lightly dust your rolling surface and the dough ball with a little dry flour. Use slow, even pressure, turning the roti after every two strokes. Don't be tempted to press too hard or roll too fast, as this is where the cracks appear. The psyllium husk will give you a little leeway, but a gentle hand is still crucial. A little trick is to use a large flat-bottomed bowl or plate to press down on the roti to get a perfectly round shape.

4. Cook at the right temperature

Finally, the cooking. Heat your tava or griddle until it's hot. Place the roti on the pan, let it cook for about 30 seconds, then flip it. Cook the other side for another 30-45 seconds, until you see small bubbles. For that satisfying puff, you can now transfer it to a direct flame or continue cooking on the tava while gently pressing down on the edges with a cloth.





The first attempt might not be perfect, but with a little practice, you'll be rolling out soft, beautiful rotis that taste just as good as they look. And for those times, you don't have the time or patience, you can easily order rotis and many other gluten-free food items like cakes on a food delivery app.