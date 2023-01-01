If there is one dessert that holds a special place in our heart, it has to be halwa. For most of us, it also brings back a lot of childhood memories. Just the aroma of a ghee-laden halwa being cooked in our kitchen is enough to make our mouths water. This decadent sweet is one of the most preferred desserts at the end of every meal. Its rich and creamy texture is what excites our taste buds. It is made using traditional ingredients and you'll find an endless variety of halwas to choose from. Whether it's the classic atte ka halwa, sooji ka halwa or moong dal halwa, they all taste equally divine! Adding to the list, here we bring you a mouth-watering gud ka halwa recipe right from the streets of Amritsar, Punjab.





Gud ka halwa is a winter-special dessert that is made using semolina, jaggery, fennel seeds, saffron, butter, dry fruits and milk. Gud is considered to be a superfood and helps cleanse our system from within. This natural sweetener gives the halwa its unique taste and vibrant orange colour. This easy halwa recipe can be prepared whenever you're craving something tasty and healthy. It's just the perfect dessert to indulge in over the weekend. Check out the recipe below:





Photo Credit: iStock

Gud Ka Halwa Recipe: How To Make Punjabi-Style Gud Ka Halwa:

To begin with, we first need to roast semolina (suji) in ghee. For this, melt some ghee in a pan. Add fennel seeds and cook until they crackle. Now, add semolina to the pan and cook until it turns golden brown. (Make sure to keep the flame on low).





To prepare the jaggery syrup, take another pan and heat water in it on medium flame. Once it comes to a boil, add gud and let it dissolve. Allow it to simmer for some time so that the jaggery-water mixture thickens.





Next, add this jaggery-water mixture to the roasted semolina. Cook on low flame for around 3-4 minutes and then add the saffron and milk. Once it begins to thicken, add the dry fruits and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!





Make this delicious halwa for your loved ones and let us know how they liked its taste in the comments below.