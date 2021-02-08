This South Indian-Style Aloo Rasedar Is Just Perfect To Pair With Hot And Crispy Puri

Serve this flavourful aloo rasedar hot to enjoy to the core

Highlights Puri-sabzi is one popular breakfast combo across India.

Aloo sabzi sees different variations in different parts of the country.

South Indian style aloo sabzi is a fusion of sweet-spicy-tangy flavours.

Hot and crispy puri, paired with a warm bowl of aloo sabzi, is enough to soothe our soul. Puri-aloo ki sabiz makes one perfect breakfast meal for every foodie. If you explore, you will actually find this desi combo to be an integral part of every regional food culture. While North Indians relish bedmi puri with aloo rasedar, people in Bengal swear by luchi and sada aloo torkari (aloo sabzi without haldi). People in South India enjoy puri and aloo ki sabzi to the core. Alongside dosa, idli, upma and uttapam, puri-sabzi is one of the most popular breakfast staples among the locals. Visit any South Indian household, you will find puri and aloo sabzi holding a constant position in the meal spread.





However, what makes the South Indian version of puri sabzi standout in the lot is the inclusion of unique spices in the recipe. Unlike North Indian aloo rasedar that is dominated by the flavours of fennel, ginger and garam masala, this version is milder and provides a tangy-sweet taste to the palate. It is soothing, aromatic and extremely flavourful.





If you are already slurping, then grab all your kitchen essentials. We bring you the South Indian-Style aloo rasedar recipe that can be a perfect dish to pair with puri for a wholesome meal.





How To Make South Indian-Style Aloo Rasedar | South Indian-Style Aloo Rasedar Recipe:

While you will get different variations of this recipe, we bring you the simplest one that can be whipped up in just 15 minutes. The ingredients you need for the recipe are boiled aloo, tomato, onion, green chilli, garlic, mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin seeds, red chilli, turmeric, salt, sugar and lemon juice. Always remember, this dish tastes the best when cooked in coconut oil. However, you can also use refined oil instead.





All you need to do now is make a masala with all the ingredients except aloo and lemon juice, then add the aloo to it. Mix everything well and add some water to it. When you are satisfied with the consistency, add lemon juice and switch off the flame. It is always suggested to mash some pieces of aloo to get the perfectly thick (not dry) consistency.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of South Indian-style aloo rasedar.





Now pair this bowl of South Indian-style aloo rasedar with hot and crispy pooris and indulge. Click here to know how to make puris.





Enjoy your meal!







