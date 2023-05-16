The very word bhatura can instantly bring smile on our faces. Right? It is made with a combination of all-purpose flour (maida), salt, yogurt and a leavening agent and deep-fried to perfection. Bhatura is usually served with chole to make for an indulgent meal. But, getting that soft and fluffy texture of bhatura is not as easy as it seems. It often gets chewy and hard and as a result, we resort to our favourite eatery to enjoy this classic Punjabi meal. If you relate to the situation, then you are just at the right place. It may seem daunting to achieve a restaurant-like soft and fluffy texture at home, but trust us, it is actually quite simple. All you need to do is, follow some steps diligently and prepare a perfect bhatura at home. And to help you with that, we prepared a list of some smart hacks to perfect the art of making bhatura.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Amritsari Chole At Home (Watch Recipe Video)

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Soft And Fluffy Bhaturas:

1. Knead The Dough Well

The first and most important step to ensure that your bhatura turns out to be super soft and fluffy is to knead the dough well. Use maida to make the dough, as it helps give the bhatura a smooth texture. Additionally, you can add one tablespoon of curd to the mixture while kneading.

2. Proof The Yeast

When making bhatura, always make sure to proof the yeast before adding it to the dough. Simply mix one to two teaspoons of yeast in water with some sugar. Allow it to rest for some time before you add it to the dough mixture. The activated yeast will help the dough rise and ensure that your bhaturas turn out super fluffy.

3. Allow The Dough To Rest

Make sure to always allow the dough to rest for some time before you decide to cook the bhatura. This helps the gluten expand, therefore contributing to its soft and fluffy texture. Cover the dough with a wet kitchen cloth and let it rest for at least an hour.

4. Roll Out The Dough Evenly

The way you roll out your bhatura can make a huge difference in its texture. If you roll it out too thin, it may become crispy. On the other hand, if you roll it out too thick, chances are it won't cook properly from the center. For best results, aim for a medium thickness.

5. Cook On The Right Flame

You should always cook your bhaturas on medium-high heat. If the heat is too high, you'll end up with a bhatura that is brown on the outside but uncooked on the inside. Similarly, cooking them on low flame won't give you the best results either.

Also Read: Paneer Bhature Recipe: Pair Your Chole With These Delicious Stuffed Bhature

How To Make Bhaturas Healthier:

Bhaturas are quite unhealthy as they are deep-fried in oil. To make them healthier, you can consider baking them instead of deep-frying. This helps cut down the fat content by a significant amount. Additionally, you could also pair your bhaturas with raita or vegetable curry to make them healthier.

Can You Substitute All-Purpose Flour (Maida) With Whole Wheat Flour (Atta)?

Yes, you can certainly substitute maida with whole wheat flour to make bhaturas. It makes for a healthier alternative and it helps provide more fibre. However, this may have an impact on its taste and texture.





So, the next time you make bhaturas at home, do keep these easy tips in mind! Do share your experience with us in the comments section below.





Meanwhile, here's the classic chole bhature recipe for you to enjoy.