Punjab is known for its rich cultural heritage, lush-green wheat fields, beautiful rivers and most importantly, its food. Punjabi cuisine offers an extensive range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that are cooked in rich, buttery and spicy flavours. Be it birthdays, weddings or any lunch/dinner party, a Punjabi dish on the menu is always a hit. And this is why it has fans all across the globe. Considering this, here we bring you a list of classic Punjabi dishes that would be a great addition to your lunch spread. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make them. Take a look.





Also read: 7 Spicy Punjabi Snacks You Can Make In Just 30 Minutes, Or Maybe Less!

5 Punjabi Recipes For Lunch:

1.Sarso Ka Saag (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with one of the most popular Punjabi dishes - saag. It is made with the goodness of bathua, spinach and sarson and is a winter staple in every Punjabi household. Pair it with makki ki roti and dollops of ghee on top. Click here for the recipe.





2.Aloo Wadiyan





If you're someone who loves spicy food, we are sure you'll love this recipe. Sun-dried urad dal wadis are cooked in a flavourful curry with boiled potatoes. It makes for a delicious lunch meal. Click here for the recipe.

3.Punjabi Chicken Masala





Next up, we bring you a delicious chicken curry recipe. Chicken pieces are marinated in flavourful spices and cooked in a rich and spicy tomato-onion gravy. This Punjabi chicken masala will fire up your appetite in no time. Click here for the recipe.





4.Chikar Chole





Chikar is a Punjabi word that means soft and mushy chole or chickpeas. You absolutely must try this chickpea curry if you love chole! It tastes best when paired with roti, naan or boiled rice. Click here for the recipe.

5.Punjabi-Style Nutri Kulcha





In this recipe, kulcha is first cooked in ghee and then smothered with a delightful Nutri gravy that adds extra flavour to this bread. This soft and flavourful kulcha can be made in just under 30 minutes. Click here for the recipe.









Try out these Punjabi recipes at home and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.