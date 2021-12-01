Punjab comprises beautiful rivers, expansive agricultural lands, lush green wheat fields and the most interestingly, delicious food. There's something extraordinary about Punjabi cuisine that makes it a showstopper on any occasion or event. Be it weddings, birthdays or any dinner/lunch party, a lavish Punjabi spread would always be a hit. Recipes like sarso da saag, makki di roti, Amritsari mutton, Veg Patiala, Tandoori chicken, Butter Chicken are some of the recipes hailing from the land of five rivers that rule over the heart of all food lovers. Each recipe from this cuisine has its own unique cooking technique and special masala that give it that zing! If you are someone who loves to gorge on spicy and robust curries, the rich repertoire of Punjabi curries would definitely be a delight for you.

Here's A List Of 7 Punjabi Curries Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Punjabi Meat Masala

Let's hit the list with this one. Punjabi meat masala is a delicious melange of whole spices with deep-fried brown onions, slow-cooked with mutton boti and luscious tomato gravy. This recipe uses mutton boti along with mutton curry cut- a mix of pieces with or without bone. Wondering how to make it at home? Click here.

2. Punjabi Lotus Stem Chicken Curry

Here we bring you another delectable recipe for non-veg food lovers! This unique lotus stem chicken curry is a flavourful and aromatic dish that is made with a pool of Indian spices and has a tomato-based gravy and, of course, delicious lotus stem stock. Read the full recipe here.

3. Punjabi Kadhi Pakodi

There are different varieties of kadhis, from Maharashtrian Kadhi, Gujarati Kadhi to Sindhi Kadhi and Punjabi Kadhi. Although all kadhis are made of besan (chickpea flour) but their preparation varies from one another. Punjabi Kadhi is comparatively tangier and a whole lot spicier than the rest. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Veg Patiala

Veg Patiala is made by stuffing crunchy papad with a juicy mixed veg filling and then dipping them in the thick and creamy red gravy. Pair it with soft fluffy rotis or enjoy with a plate of flavourful jeera rice, the choice is yours. Find the complete recipe here.

5. Punjabi Lemon Chicken

This Punjabi lemon chicken is guilt-free, there is no cream or butter used while preparing this recipe. In fact, the recipe is made with a bunch of easily available ingredients in the kitchen. All you need to prepare this recipe is some spices, zesty lemon juice, chicken pieces and you are done! Here's the complete recipe for you.

6. Punjabi-Style Aloo Chole Ki Sabzi

Here we bring you another offering from the vast Punjabi cuisine that will win your heart instantly. This sabzi is made with a combination of mushy potatoes and crunchy chole. It is best served with poori but you can also enjoy it with bhatura or naan or rice. Find the recipe here.

7. Punjabi Dum Aloo

Crispy, deep-fried potatoes are simmered in a rich onion-tomato gravy offering a burst of flavours from aromatic whole spices and dry masalas that are usually present in our kitchen. This recipe also includes curd and cashew paste, making it tangy, creamy and velvety. Here's the recipe for you.

Try these authentic Punjabi recipes at home and turn your regular meal into a lavish spread. Let us know which one turned out to be a hit amongst all. Happy Cooking!









