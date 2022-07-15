With the onset of 'sawan ka mahina' on July 14, 2022, we can now say - monsoon is officially here. So is the time to enjoy rains, lush green nature and nippy weather. While monsoon gives us multiple reasons to rejoice, it also brings along several health issues that we need to take care of. One of the most sustainable ways to prevent seasonal diseases is by making lifestyle changes. And as diet plays a major role in it, health experts stress on tweaking our meals as per the season. They say, it is important to include seasonal fruits, vegetables, adequate fluid and healthy herbs and spices in our everyday meal to keep up the balance.





Considering this, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor came up with an herbal tea recipe that can be an ideal inclusion in our monsoon diet. The concoction includes some healthy spices and herbs that are easily available in our kitchen pantry. But, before jumping into the recipe, let's take a look at the health benefits of the herbal tea:





Health Benefits Of Herbal Tea During Monsoon:

Herbal tea is a de-caffeinated concoction of several herbs and spices, enriched with essential nutrients. It is also referred to as kadha or detox water.

In this particular herbal recipe, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has used lemon grass, ginger, lemon, tulsi, cardamom and cloves - each of these herbs and spices have been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. They are loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties that help us detox, fight inflammation and boost immunity against seasonal issues and stomach ailments.





Besides, the recipe also includes honey. Honey not only helps enhance the taste of the tea, but also regulates digestion and keep issues like constipation at bay.

How To Make Monsoon-Special Herbal Tea - Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

All you need to do is, take water in a pan or electric kettle and add all the herbs and spices (mentioned above) to it. Let the water boil until the water changes colour. It will turn light golden after a proper boil.





Now, strain the water in a cup, add honey to it and take a sip.

Watch the detailed recipe video of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's monsoon-special herbal tea here:

What are you waiting for? Prepare this amazing monsoon herbal tea and include it in your diet this season. But remember, moderation is the key!