As soon as the clock strikes five in the evening, we yearn for a hot cup of tea and some snacks by the side. Let's agree, evening tea is just not complete without some delectable snacks to indulge in. And thanks to the variety Indian cuisine offers, we get to enjoy different types of sweet and savoury snacks from across the country. One such popular snack option is bread roll. Deep-fried breads, with spicy aloo filling inside, bread rolls define indulgence. We find bread rolls in the chai stalls at every nook and corner of India. But do you know, bread rolls can easily be made at home too?! It needs a few basic ingredients and minimal effort to make crispy street-style bread rolls at home. And the best part is, you can go creative with the recipe, as per your choice.





Here we bring you a super easy bread roll recipe that needs just 10 minutes to cook. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Besides the recipe, she also shared some easy tips and tricks to keep the bread rolls crispy, even after getting cold. Let's take a look.





Also Read: 9 Delicious Bread Rolls You Can Make In Just 30 Minutes Or Maybe Less

How To Make 10-Minute Crispy Bread Rolls:

Boil and mash some potatoes. Do not turn them into smooth paste.

Add green chilli, ginger, cumin powder, coriander powder, chilli flakes and chaat masala. You can also replace chaat masala with amchoor powder.

Add salt and onions and mix everything together.

Now, make small roundels out of the aloo mix. This will help stuff the aloo in the breads.

Take bread slices and cut the edges.

Now slightly dip the breads in water and squeeze out the water completely.

Add the aloo stuffing and roll. Then let the rolls dry under the fan.

Finally fry it when you want or bake in 180degree Celsius pre-heated oven.

Much easy, isn't it? Alongside this classic bread roll recipe, Parul also shared recipe for three different varieties of bread rolls - schezwan bread roll, pizza bread roll and noodle masala bread roll. Sounds delicious; isn't it?

Check out the detailed recipe video of bread roll here:

Also Read: Move Over Bread Roll; Make This Delicious Chicken Keema Bread Roll Your Go-To Chai Snack











Try out all these bread roll variations and let us which one you liked the most.