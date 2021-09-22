It's about 4 in the evening, you are hungry but have had your lunch some two to three hours back and there's good four to five hours left to indulge in your dinner. What to do during that time? A kadak chai and some crispy snacks to the rescue! Think of 'sham ki chai' and our mind can't help but wander around crispy samosa, kachoris, bread pakora and much more. Trust us, the combination of chai and these snacks are not just food but an emotion. While there are no parameters for a snack to qualify as an 'evening snack', we prefer them to be easy to eat and super indulgent. So, here we bring you a list of 9 delicious and super easy to make bread roll snacks to try at home. From sweet rabdi malai bread roll to savoury aloo bread roll and much more, these bread rolls are perfect to beat those sudden cravings. So, without any further, let's get started with their recipes.





Here's A List Of 9 Delicious Bread Rolls To Make At Home:

1. Classic Bread Roll

Mushy and airy from inside and crispy and crusty from outside, these bread rolls are the real deal! Pair it up with mint chutney and tomato ketchup and the savoury evening snack combo is ready to savour! Click here for the recipe.

2. Bread Cream Roll

Let's take a trip down memory lane with these bread cream rolls. These rolls used to be one of our favourite snacking options while coming back to the school. Try these rolls at home with just a few ingredients like bread, hung curd and some icing sugar. Here's the detailed recipe for you.

3. Baked Bread Roll

These baked bread rolls are a combination of both health and taste. All you need to do is slightly apply a little ghee on top of the bread pockets and place it in the oven and bake until crisp to the perfection. Pair them with sauces of your choice and you're good to go. Find the recipe here.

4. Chicken Keema Bread Roll

Chicken keema bread roll is the non-vegetarian entree to the list of bread rolls. As the name itself explains, instead of stuffing the bread with aloo, we stuff rolls with chicken keema. Here's the recipe for you to try at home. Ps: You can also use leftover chicken keema in the preparation.

5. Aloo Bread Rolls

To make these popular aloo bread rolls, all you need to do is mash some potatoes, add chopped onions, green chillies and coriander along with a host of tanzy and zesty spices and there you get your stuffing done! Watch the full recipe video here.

6. Rabri Malai Bread Roll

These rolls are super indulgent and perfect to make in any guest gatherings and special occasions. Rabri and malai fill our mouth with luscious milky creaminess; trust us, this sweet snack can never fail to impress. Here we have a recipe of rabri malai roll.

7. Banana Bread Roll

Here we bring you another sweet snacking option known as banana bread roll. Crisp and crunchy exterior with melt-in-mouth filling, this roll is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults, alike. Find the recipe here.

8. Tawa Bread Rolls

Just like baked bread rolls, here is another healthy recipe for bread rolls. Instead of deep frying all you need to do is roll up the bread and close it with cornflour slurry. Pan fry these on a tawa once golden brown, take these out, and enjoy chutney or sauce. Here's the recipe for you.

9. Street-Style Bread Roll

Here comes an authentic recipe of street-style bread roll. Available in almost every chai-tapri, this authentic bread roll is an ultimate delight, when paired with kadak masala chai. Find the recipe here.





Prepare these bread rolls at home and enjoy with a cup of piping hot masala chai. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below. Happy snacking!