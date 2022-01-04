Think Indian street food and first thing that comes to our mind is chaat. Indian cuisine offers an extensive range of chaat recipes - each of which tug at heartstrings with their unique texture and burst of flavours. One such popular chaat option is dahi vada. Also called dahi bhalla (or doi bora), here fried urad dal vadas are soaked in water to make them soft and spongy. These vadas are then garnished with dahi, spicy green chutney, sweet-tangy imli chutney and some spices and served cold. Sounds delicious, isn't it? The best part is you can prepare this dish at home too. While the recipe seems easy and uncomplicated, the only lengthy part in the whole process is soaking the urad dal (to make the vada batter) overnight. What if we tell you that we found an instant recipe to make dahi vada at home? Yes, you heard us.





Here we got you an instant dahi vada recipe that not only eliminates the process of soaking dal overnight, but also helps make the vadas healthier. How, you ask? This recipe avoids deep frying the vadas in oil. Sounds perfect, isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get going with the recipe.





The recipe of non-fried instant dahi vada has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee).





How To Make Non-Fried Dahi Vada:

Soak 1 cup of sooji and dahi, mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.

Add ginger, green chillies, kaju, kismis, salt, baking soda and some water and mix everything well.

Add 1 tsp oil, mix and the sooji batter for the vada is ready.

Now take appe pan and brush oil in the cavities.

Add spoonful of batter in each cavity.

Cover the lid and let it cook for two minutes.

Turn the vadas, cover the lid and let it be for one more minute.

Now, in a bowl of lukewarm water, add salt and hing.

Dip each vada in the water and soak for 5-10 minutes.

Take dahi and powdered sugar in a bowl and whisk. Break the lumps.

Squeeze out the excess water from the vadas and place on a plate.

Add dahi on the vadas, sprinkle some red chilli powder, chaat masala.

Add green chutney, imli chutney, black salt, pomegranate pearls and coriander leaves.

The non-fried sooji dahi vada is ready to be relished.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video of non-fried dahi vada here:





