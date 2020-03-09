Holi 2020: Bengal’s ‘Keema Doi Bora’ Is A ‘Meaty’ Take On Our Very Own Dahi Vada (Recipe Inside)

Food and festival go hand in hand. If we look closely, every state has its special spread for different occasions. As the nation gears up to celebrate Holi, the festival of colour, we bring you a recipe that can be a spicy add on to your Holi spread- 'Keema Doi Bora'. 'Doi bora' is our very own dahi vada, which is an important part of Holi special dishes. Vadas soaked in dahi and spices, makes this dish a popular chaat in India. In a layman's language one can say, 'keema doi bora' is a twist to this popular traditional dish.





'Keema doi bora' is fried meatballs in sweet and spiced curd. Legend has it; this dish was one of the specialties of the family of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The royal Tagore (Thakur) family has left huge impression on the culture of Bengal (food being an important part of it). This dish is generally made with mutton or chicken keema. But one can actually try soya keema to get a vegetarian version of the dish. We have tried to simplify the dish for you.





Here's The Recipe For 'Keema Doi Bora':

Ingredients:

Chicken/Mutton Keema- one cup

Onion- one (finely chopped)





Chillies- two (finely chopped)





Ginger- one teaspoon (finely chopped)





Potato- one (boiled and mashed)





Yogurt- 150-200 grams





Coriander leaves- to garnish





Egg- one





Roasted masala (jeera, dhania, dry red chilli)- two teaspoon





Garam masala powder- one teaspoon





Salt- to taste





Black salt- to taste





Sugar- to taste





Fresh coriander leaves- to garnish





Oil- to fry





Preparation-

Boil the mutton keema. You can avoid the step if you are using chicken keema.





Heat a pan and add some oil.





Put onion in the pan and sauté well.





Add ginger and green chilli and ginger; fry till the onion turns light brown in colour.





Add the keema, some salt and garam masala and cook. Do not add water as the keema releases water.





Once the whole water is soaked and keema is well cooked, take it in a mixer grinder and make a paste out of it.





Mash the boiled potato in a bowl and add the keeema paste.





Add the egg and some salt (if needed) to the bowl and mix everything well.





Now make small bowls out of the mix and deep fry them like vadas.





In another bowl, take the yogurt, the roasted masala, salt and sugar and mix very well. Make sure the dahi has a good balance of sweet, sour and spicy flavours.





Now, take small bowls, keep the vadas on it and add dahi on it as much as you want.





Garnish it will some more roasted masala and freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve.





This dish can be a tasty addition to your holi spread. Happy Holi!





