Winter is here and so is the time for indulgence. Winter brings along an extensive range of delicacies that tug at our heart strings. And we all will probably agree that controlling our cravings during this situation is not an easy job. In fact, gajak, ladoos and halwa take us on a bingeing spree, keeping all our weight gain worries at bay. What makes these winter delicacies yet more interesting is the fact that you find different variations in different regions of India. For instance, you get pitha in Bengal and gajak in Punjab. Then we have sukhdi from Gujarat. Sukhdi (or gud papdi) is a sweet dish made with jaggery, atta and ghee. To it, we add different other ingredients to make this winter recipe yet more delicious.





Here we bring you a sukhdi recipe that includes gondh (edible gum) in it - gondh gud papdi. Here atta is roasted in ghee and then gondh and gud are added and cut into barfi shapes. For the unversed, the inclusion of gondh makes the dish yet healthier for winter. According to health experts and nutritionists, gondh helps keep our body warm and strengthen immunity to deal with winter-related diseases. Jaggery added to it makes the dish iron-rich and helps you keep warm and prevent the cold weather outside.

Sounds perfect, isn't it? So, without further ado, let's get started with the recipe. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





Gujarati Sukhdi Recipe: How To Make Gondh Gud Papdi

Grind the gondh in grinding jar. Keep aside.

Heat ghee in a kadhai and add atta to it.

Roast it well until the atta turns golden brown in colour.

Add gondh to it and mix.

Add some dry ginger powder and mix.

Take it off the flame and keep stirring with jaggery for at least 5 minutes.

Grease a plate or barfi tin and transfer the mix.

Let it set and cut barfis out of it.

That's it! Gondh gud papdi is ready in just no time. You can store and enjoy these yummy sukhdis for days.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of gondh gud papdi below:

Prepare it today and enjoy this yummy winter delicacy!