The year 2022 is almost on the verge of an end and we are all set to step in to a new year. And if you are like us, then you surely have thrown a party tonight to welcome New Year 2023 with friends, family and close ones. Party is synonymous to good food. In fact, a well organised dinner is the easiest way to win over the guests instantly. While we know you are already set for the big night, but let's agree, we always miss out on something or the other (in terms of preparation). In this case, if it's related to food, then we are here to help you out. We have brought a recipe that can be your last-minute resort to put together a delicious starter, along with the drinks. It's chilli chicken poppers.

Are Chilli Chicken And Chilli Chicken Poppers Same?

You must be wondering what is chilli chicken popper?! Well, it a variation of the classic chilli chicken where chicken pieces are cut into bite-sized pieces, like popcorn. Unlike the quintessential chilli chicken recipe, here we use some honey to add the hot and sweet flavour to the dish. Sounds interesting; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's look into the recipe.





How To Make Chilli Chicken Popper At Home?

Ingredients to make chilli chicken popper:

To make this dish, we need boneless chicken, egg, corn flour, honey, chilli sauce, spring onion, garlic powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and salt.

Method to make chilli chicken popper:

Start with marinating the chicken pieces with salt, black pepper, red chilli powder and garlic powder. Then coat the marinated chicken pieces in corn flour, beaten egg and again in corn flour. Fry till the chicken pieces turn golden brown in colour.





Now, in another pan, add chilli sauce, honey and mix well. Then add the fried chicken to it and mix well. Make sure every chicken piece is well coated with the sauce. Garnish with spring onion and serve hot.





Looks so easy; isn't it? Now that you have the recipe handy, we suggest, waste no time and prepare this yummy starter to impress your guests tonight.