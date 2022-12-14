Dal is a staple food in almost every household. Serve it with roti, rice, or any other bread, a hearty bowl of dal goes with anything and everything you want. From yellow gram and split chickpeas to green moong, there are a variety of lentils available in the market, with each one of them having a distinct taste, colour, and texture. No matter what dish you have prepared for dinner, dal remains mandatory on the table. It complements the deliciousness of vegetables and makes sure that you are full by the end of the meal. And the best part is, you get a variety of dal recipes everywhere. Here we found a recipe by celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar - it's called lalla mussa dal.





Originated in the Lala Musa city of Pakistan, it is a creamy and thick dal made having a combination of chana, masoor, and urad. As per food experts, a bustling restaurant named Miya Ji Hotel in Lala Musa is famous for serving the delicacy.

How To Make Lalla Mussa Dal - Chef Ranveer Brar Shares Recipe:

To begin preparing the Lalla Mussa dal, first arrange the ingredients below.





For boiling dal, we need soaked chana dal, masoor dal, urad dal, haldi, red chilli powder, water and salt.





For the masala, we need jeera, black peppercorn, ghee and salt.





For tadka, take oil, ghee, chopped onions garlic, dahi, chopped coriander leaves.





Now, start with boiling chana and masoor dal in a pressure cooker along with turmeric powder, chilli powder, and salt. Then prepare the masala by roasting the ingredients in a pan and then grinding them into fine paste.





For the tadka, take a deep kadhai and heat up some oil in it. Saute the chopped onions with garlic and add all the other ingredients, along with the dal in the kadhai and cook everything together. To it, add the prepared masala and mix well.





Finally, add fresh coriander leaves, ghee and give it a boil. Serve hot, adding some more coriander leaves to it.











Sounds delicious; isn't it? Try the dish and let us know how you liked it.