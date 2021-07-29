Let's admit - papad remains the most underrated dish in a traditional Indian thali. Although it holds a constant position in every regional and sub-regional cuisine, we have never given papad its due credit. From sprucing up regular dal-chawal to having it as is to curb mid-meal hunger - papad is versatile to the core. We also love having papad with chutney or make masala papad by adding tomatoes, onion, chillies et al. In fact, papad is one such food that you can rely on in any given situation. But have you ever tried papad chicken roll? Yes, you heard us. Spicy chicken, stuffed in crispy, fried papad - this dish spells indulgence. It is quick and easy to make and helps you put together a unique snack to pair with evening tea. You can also serve it as a starter at a house party.





How To Make Chicken Stuffed Papad | Papad Chicken Roll Recipe:

For making this dish, you need papad, onion, boiled shredded chicken, cloves, vinegar, garlic, red chilli, coriander seeds, black peppercorn, cumin seeds, tamarind paste, salt and sugar. Let's find out how to make chicken stuffed papad:

Step 1: Add onion, cloves, vinegar, garlic, red chilli, coriander seeds, black peppercorn, cumin seeds, tamarind paste and sugar in a jar and blend. Keep aside.





Step 2. Heat oil in a pan and add onions to it. Fry until the onions turn translucent in colour.





Step 3. Add onion masala paste in the pan and salt and cook everything together.





Step 4. Add the boiled chicken to it and cook everything well.





Step 5. Sprinkle some water on the papad, add the chicken stuffing and roll.





Step 6. Fry the rolled papad until it turns crispy.





Sounds delicious and super easy, right? Make this papad chicken roll today and impress your friends and family. And don't forget to let us know how you liked it.





Watch the recipe video in the header section.