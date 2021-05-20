Ask any meat-lover to define kebab. The only answer you will get is 'show-stealer'. Juicy, succulent kebabs hold a constant spot on a non-veg snack platter. Seekh kebab, malai kebab, galouti kebab and more - we just can never have enough of these delectable kebabs on the table. And what amazes us the most is the aromatic blend of spices in each variety of kebab. Take gilafi chicken kebab, for instance. Minced meat, blended with flavourful spices and coated with onion-tomato-capsicum- gilafi kebab is a popular choice among all. For the unversed, 'gilaf' in Urdu stands for 'cover', which is why we see the kebabs here are covered with chopped onions, tomatoes and capsicum.





Also Read: How To Make Chicken Malai Kebabs At Home





Already slurping? We understand you have no option of visiting your favourite restaurant in the current scenario. But that shouldn't stop you from satiating your cravings. Yes, you heard us.





We bring an easy and quick gilafi kebab recipe that you can prepare at home seamlessly. Trust us, it will surely remind you of your favourite kebab joint in town.





Also Read: How To Make Peshawari Chicken Kebabs Under An Hour At Home (Recipe Inside)

What are you waiting for? Get hold of the necessary ingredients and head to the kitchen. Find the recipe here:

How To Make Chicken Gilafi kebabs | Chicken Gilafi Kebab Recipe:

Take the minced chicken in a bowl and add salt, garam masala, cumin powder, red chilli powder, green chillies, mint, coriander leaves and cream to it.

Add ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and oil and mix everything well. Marinate for an hour.

Now take a screwer and add the minced chicken and give it the shape of a chicken kebab.

On a separate plate, take chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum and mix.

Wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs.

Bake at 180-degree Celsius for 15 minutes.

Your chicken gilafi kebabs are ready to be indulged.





Watch the recipe video in the header. And if you want to enjoy more such kebab recipes, click here.