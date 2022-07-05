After mangoes, if there is any summer fruit that instantly refreshes us, it has to be watermelon. It's light in flavours and extremely healthy. Many of us like to have this fruit topped with some black salt or add it to salads. While there are many ways to relish this, have you ever thought of making a watermelon curry?! Now we know that this recipe isn't something that you would think of making regularly. But if you still haven't tried it, you are missing out! This watermelon curry may sound offbeat, but its taste is absolutely lip-smacking. It has the perfect balance of spices from the various masalas, whereas the watermelon adds sweetness and makes it tangy. To add a little surprise, this recipe also uses mangoes.





This quick and easy recipe uses everyday ingredients, so you won't have to buy anything extra to make this. Plus, it is best for making when you feel lazy and want to relish something without making a mess in your kitchen. Once you make this recipe, serve it with hot steaming rice or freshly made rotis. It's perfect for enjoying a refreshing meal in this weather. Find out the recipe below:





Watermelon Curry Recipe: Here's How To Make Watermelon Curry Recipe

First, make a paste of onions, ginger, garlic, and chillies. Peel the watermelon and blend the chunks into a puree. In a pot, add some light olive oil, star anise, black peppercorns, a few cardamom seeds, and a cinnamon stick. Stir them. Add cumin seeds, coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, onions, ginger, garlic, chillies paste, garam masala, and a small pinch of turmeric, and mix well. Add cooked black beans and strain the watermelon juice. Add some of the watermelon juice to the cooking spices and beans in the pot to make a base. Now, add the tomato puree. Now, dice the paneer and the mango into medium-sized chunks. Add both to the curry. Bring it to a boil, and season it with salt. Garnish with thinly sliced red bell peppers, radish, and some chives. Serve to enjoy!





For the full recipe of this yummy dish, click here.





Try out this yummy and flavourful curry! Let us know in the comments below how you liked its taste.