Nothing in the winter months is more satisfying than a bowl of steamed rice paired with piping hot rasam. Rasam is a delicious liquid dish from the south of India that is also served with idli, vada, or dosa. It is a staple in many households and can be prepared in a variety of ways. A classic rasam is a spice blend that has a zesty and tangy flavour. Besides this quintessential recipe, there are so many rasam recipes that are equally loved. For instance, tomato rasam, pepper rasam and options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Adding to the list, we bring you a delicious rasam recipe that will keep you warm during the colder months. This rasam is called Elumbu (Mutton) Rasam. It is a comfort food during times of illness. The ingredients it contains work to boost immunity.





Is mutton good for health? This mutton rasam recipe is a hearty South Indian soup that is high in protein, fibre, and other nutrients that nourish us from within. Aside from that, the recipe includes a generous amount of ginger, black pepper, and other seasonings, making this dish ideal for the winter months. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it. Read below for the complete Mutton Rasam recipe.





Also Read: Three Easy Rasam Recipes To Boost Your Immunity

Mutton Rasam Recipe: How To Make Elumbu Rasam

To begin with, you first need to prepare a spice mix for rasam. For that, take a pan and add in all the dry whole spices like black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds and dried red chillies. Roast the spices for 4-5 minutes. Once done, grind them until a coarse mixture.





The next step is to boil the mutton bones with salt and turmeric powder. Let it boil in water for about 15-20 minutes.





Now, it's time for tempering, heat sesame oil in a pan and add chopped garlic, chopped onion, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onion turns translucent. Then, add in the chopped tomatoes and wait until they turn soft and mushy.





Add in the prepared rasam spice mixture and stir well. The last step is to add the mutton pieces along with water and mix. For the complete Mutton rasam recipe and ingredients, click here.





For more delicious rasam recipes, click here.





Try it out and let us know how it worked for you in the comments below. Happy Cooking!



