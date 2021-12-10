Winter is here and so is time to go on a bingeing spree. The nip in the air makes us crave for all things yummy, like never before. Those cravings go yet more intense during the weekends. This is why we are in constant search for recipes to put together a lavish meal for weekend breakfast. And what better than poori sabzi for weekend indulgence. Isn't it? Hot and crispy pooris with spicy aloo curry never fail to impress us all. If you explore, you will find different variations of the humble poori. You get matar poori, aloo poori dal poori and more. Then there is palak poori during the winter season. Made with fresh and crunchy palak, poori here gets a colourful tweak, which impresses us to the core. Sounds delicious, isn't it?





Considering the popularity, we found an easy-peasy palak poori recipe that you can make at home anytime you want. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. So without further ado, let's get started with the recipe.

How To Make Palak Poori | Masala Palak Puri Recipe:

Clean and blanche fresh palak leaves with some salt.

Take the blanched palak in a grinder with some coriander leaves, garlic, ginger and green chilli.

Add garam masala, jeera, hing, dhania powder, red chilli powder, saunf and make a fine paste.

Now, in a bowl add atta, besan, sooji, salt, ajwain, ghee and everything together.

Now add the spinach paste to it and knead dough. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Cut small roundels out of the dough and roll the pooris.

Heat oil and fry the pooris until they turn crispy.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Here:

Serve these pooris with spicy aloo curry. And to help you with this, we bring you a delicious raseele aloo recipe that includes crunchy, sweet green peas in it. Click here for aloo-matar rasedaar recipe.





Try this delicious breakfast combo and enjoy an indulgent weekend!