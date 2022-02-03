If there's one Indian bread that is loved across age groups, it has to be the poori. The deep-fried delight is incredibly crisp on the outside yet somehow fluffy and soft on the inside. Devour it as is or with a tangy gravy, a classic poori never goes out of style. The best thing about poori is its versatility - with a number of options for stuffing and flavouring. Mira Kapoor recently experimented with the humble poori to make something colourful and unique with the dish. Take a look at the photo she shared on Instagram:
(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Is Savouring Some 'Winter Goodies', Can You Guess?)
In the picture that Mira Kapoor shared, we could see three brightly-hued pooris in one frame. One was the classic brownish-yellow poori, the other seemed to be a green-coloured palak version and the third was a bright red beetroot Poori. The colourful pooris looked not just extremely vibrant, but also incredibly tasty! "Continuing the series of #NaniHouseIsTheBest. Rainbow Pooris," wrote Mira Kapoor in the caption of the post.
Mira Kapoor is quite a fan of her mother, Bela Rajput's cooking. She often takes to Instagram to share pictures of what her mom cooked for her, including her 'legendary' masala bread. Take a look at the photo that Mira had shared:
If you also want to cook up some colourful pooris and indulge them like Mira Kapoor, worry not - we have just what you need. These delicious pooris can easily be made at home for a unique spin to your usual Poori recipes. Click on the name of the Poori for the full recipe!
Here Are 5 Unique And Interesting Poori Recipes For You To Try:
1. Dal Bhari Poori
With the goodness of moong dal stuffed inside, this puri recipe makes the perfect addition to your Indian food feast.
(Also Read: Puri Bhaji Recipe: The Ultimate Desi Comfort Food For A Quick And Easy Dinner)
2. Kuttu Ki Poori
This poori made with buckwheat flour is a staple during the Navratri fasting period. It tastes best with some aloo rasedaar on the side!
3. Palak ki Poori
Enriched with the power of Spinach leaves, this green-coloured poori makes for a wholesome and satiating breakfast meal.
(Also Read: Move Over Maida Puri, Make This Aloo Suji Poori To Pair With Your Sabzi)
4. Stuffed Gobhi Poori
A hearty cauliflower stuffing and eclectic spices makes this poori a must-try recipe! We bet you'll love this twist to the classic poori.
5. Beetroot Poori
The use of pureed beetroot gives this yummy poori recipe a bright red hue that is simply irresistible.
Which Poori recipe will you be trying inspired by Mira Kapoor? Tell us in the comments.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.