If you have spent a considerable amount of time in North India, then you would be well aware that a quintessential winter diet differs from that of summer. During winter, masala chai and kadha replace lassi, chaas and sherbet. Likewise, raita gives way to ghee and makkhan (white butter). Then we have fresh gud (jaggery) and dry fruits making cameos in our everyday meal. That's not all. If you explore, you will also find several signature winter delicacies that make it worth waiting for a year. Missi roti is one such iconic winter treat hailing from Punjab. It is traditionally accompanied with a dollop of white butter (makkhan) and sabzi and make for a warm and fulfilling breakfast on a chilly winter morning.





Missi Roti Recipe: How To Make Punjabi-Style Missi Roti:

For the unversed, missi roti is besan roti, prepared by combining besan, atta and few other ingredients together. Traditionally, missi roti is cooked in a tandoor or clay oven and served hot, with a good dose ghee or makkhan slathered on the top.

However, you will find different variations of this traditional missi roti recipe. While a classic Punjabi-style missi roti includes fresh methi greens in the recipe, Rajasthani cuisine replaces it with ajwain (carom seeds). Then we find several healthy versions too. Take bajra missi roti for instance. Here, besan (gram flour) is replaced with bajra flour to make it ideal for the ones with diabetes. Here we bring you a detailed recipe of how to make super healthy bajra missi roti. Take a look.

How To Make Bajra Missi Roti:

To make bajra missi roti, take bajra flour, atta, methi leaves, garlic cloves, curd (preferably low fat), green chilli, paneer, coriander leaves, haldi, red chilli powder and salt. Combine all the ingredients and knead firm dough. Add water as per the requirement.





Divide the dough into small portions and roll out thin rotis. Then roast the rotis on tawa and serve hot with sabzi, achar or anything of your choice.





If you are not diabetic, you might also consider taking a small portion of gud by the side. The bitterness of the bajra flour, along with sweet gud and spicy pickle, offers a blast of flavours to your palate.





Don't trust us? Try it today and decide for yourself.