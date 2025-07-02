Mayonnaise is a crowd-pleaser, isn't it? Whether it's in a juicy burger, a savoury pizza or a creamy pasta dish, it has the magic to instantly elevate the flavour. Wouldn't you agree? Its rich and creamy texture makes food irresistibly delicious. While we love adding mayonnaise to our meals, have you ever stopped to think if it's healthy for you? Can you indulge in it on a weight loss diet? These are some important questions to address. Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre shared the truth about mayonnaise on her official Instagram page. Read on to find out!

Is Mayonnaise Good For Weight Loss?

According to Amita, you could be serving up high cholesterol on a plate by eating mayonnaise. One tablespoon of mayonnaise (15g) contains approximately 8g of fat, which is more than 50% fat. And yet, mayonnaise is consumed like ketchup or a harmless bread spread, when in fact it should be eaten with as much caution as butter or other high-fat foods. She gives the example of a burger, saying that the deep-fried patty, cheese and mayonnaise together amount to more than 25g of fat in one serving - that's the total recommended daily fat intake.

Is It Okay To Eat Mayonnaise Once In A While?

While it's okay to indulge in mayonnaise occasionally, it's essential to be mindful of portion sizes and overall calorie intake. If you're watching your weight or managing health conditions, it's best to limit your mayonnaise consumption to special occasions or try healthier alternatives.

What Are Some Healthy Alternatives To Mayonnaise?

If you're looking for healthier alternatives to mayonnaise, consider these options:

Avocado spread

Greek yoghurt

Hummus

Mustard or vegan mayo

Is Mayonnaise Bad For Your Heart Health?

Yes, mayonnaise can be bad for your heart health due to its high fat and calorie content. Consuming excessive mayonnaise can lead to weight gain, increased cholesterol levels and a higher risk of heart disease. So, it's best to enjoy mayonnaise in moderation.

What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Eating Mayonnaise?

If you stop eating mayonnaise, you may notice positive changes in your body. Reducing calorie and fat intake can lead to weight loss, while lower saturated fat consumption can help improve heart health by reducing cholesterol levels. Some people may also experience better digestion and reduced bloating.

Now that you know the truth about mayonnaise, we hope you'll consume it mindfully. Stay fit, healthy and happy!