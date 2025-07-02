Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients found in the kitchen. They are used to prepare a wide variety of dishes and are a great source of protein, making them a popular choice for many - including those trying to lose weight. With just a few eggs, you can whip up something tasty in minutes.





If you're fond of eating eggs, why not enjoy a new and innovative egg dish every day of the week? Here, we bring you 7 delicious egg recipes - perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Let's take a look!





Here Are 7 Egg Recipes For A Week

1. Street-Style Masala Egg Sandwich

If you love eggs, you must try this street-style masala egg sandwich at home. It's a perfect breakfast dish that takes just a few minutes to prepare. You can also enjoy it as a hearty evening snack.





Click here for the recipe.

2. Egg Paniyaram

Paniyaram is a classic South Indian dish traditionally made with fermented black gram and rice batter. In this version, we bring you a delicious egg paniyaram that's healthy and ideal for a quick breakfast. Pair it with South Indian-style chutney for a complete meal.





Click here for the recipe.

3. Potato Egg Salad

Tired of the usual vegetable salads? Get creative with a potato egg salad. Just mix boiled, chopped potatoes, boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and a few spices to make it flavourful. It's light, refreshing, and perfect for brunch or a mid-meal snack.





Click here for the recipe.

4. Egg Chowmein

Chowmein is a timeless favourite, and this egg version is full of flavour. Packed with sauces, spices, and eggs, this egg chowmein makes for a filling and satisfying meal.





Click here for the recipe.

5. Cashew Egg Curry

This creamy and rich cashew egg curry is a delight for both kids and adults. The addition of cashews gives the curry a nutty depth of flavour. It's perfect for lunch or dinner.





Click here for the recipe.

6. Bread Egg Upma

Looking for a quick and healthy breakfast? Try this bread egg upma. Loaded with protein from the eggs, this dish is as nutritious as it is tasty. Just toss bread slices with eggs and spices - and you're done!





Click here for the recipe.

7. Egg Keema Pulao

Egg keema pulao is a flavourful and wholesome one-pot meal made with spices, vegetables, and a keema-style egg mixture. It's a great lunch or dinner option when you want something hearty.





Click here for the recipe.





Try these tasty and easy egg recipes at home - a new dish for every day of the week!