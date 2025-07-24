While soups can be undeniably comforting, they can quickly get boring. If you're struggling to include soups in your daily diet this monsoon, why not add some noodles to them? Doing so makes the dish more fun and more palatable. When the skies turn grey and the rain begins to fall, few things feel as soothing as a warm bowl of noodle soup. Just listen to the pitter-patter outside and curl up with this treat to experience monsoon magic! Here are some popular types of Asian noodle soup delicacies you must try.

Monsoon Diet: 7 Asian Noodle Soups To Dispel Rainy Day Blues

1. Vietnamese Pho

This Vietnamese classic is light yet rich. This fragrant broth is simmered with star anise, cloves, onion, herbs and other wholesome ingredients. The rice noodles in pho are slippery and soft, while thin slices of chicken melt in your mouth. There are a few different kinds of pho, and each is worth exploring.





2. Japanese Ramen

Deep, slurpable, and full of umami, ramen is pure comfort in a bowl. The main types are Shoyu, Shio, Miso, and Tonkotsu. Each variety has its charm, and you can also choose to customise the flavours to your liking. If you're feeling sluggish due to monsoon blues, order your favourite ramen bowl online via a food delivery app.

3. Thai Khao Soi

Don't confuse this one with Burmese Khao Suey, though it does share a few similarities. Khao Soi's roots lie in the northern hills of Thailand. This spicy, coconut-laced curry noodle soup is just the right amount of creamy. Egg noodles add wonderful texture to the dish. The heat warms you from within, making it perfect for wet weather.

4. Malaysian Laksa

This Malaysian noodle soup has several versions. A popular one features spicy curry paste, creamy coconut milk and a tangle of rice noodles. It is often topped with beans, egg and tofu/chicken, making it a protein-rich delight. When you need a noodle soup that's relatively healthy yet delicious, opt for laksa.

5. Tibetan Thukpa

This rustic Himalayan noodle soup contains a clear broth, chunky vegetables and chicken/meat. You can choose to include a veg protein instead of meat in thukpa. The hand-pulled noodles soak up every drop of flavour, which makes this dish irresistible. A hint of chilli paste gives it the perfect kick to beat the damp cold.





6. Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup

This noodle soup is elegant and satisfying. It features yummy wontons floating in a flavourful broth with springy egg noodles. It's the kind of dish that feels like a reset button for your soul and system on a slow, rainy day. Many Asian restaurants have this kind of noodle soup on their menus. If you don't feel like making it from scratch, simply order it online.

7. Korean Kimchi Jjigae with Noodles

Korean Kimchi jjigae becomes even more indulgent when paired with chewy noodles. The broth of this kimchi ramen stew has bold flavours you will love. It's a fiery pick-me-up when the rain just won't let up. If you're craving something different from the usual soup-and-noodle combinations, this one is sure to impress.





If you're seeking desi flavours this season, check out our recommendations for popular Indian comfort foods for lunch.





