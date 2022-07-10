Bakri-Eid, in all true sense, is a celebration of food. In fact, our initial memories of the festival are about getting lost in the aroma of the extensive spread prepared for the feast. It is also about hosting dawat (feast) at home or visiting friends or family for Eid party. Chicken, biryani, sewaiya and all things delicious await us, but we are eyeing the tender, flavourful, and succulent mutton delicacies. The thick rich gravy loaded with spices brings out the best of flavours. Considering this, this year to mark Eid al-Adha, we curated a list of some of our favourite mutton kebab recipes that will help kick-start the feast on the most indulgent note. From boti kebab to kakori kebab, the list includes it all. So what are you waiting for? Go through the mutton kebab recipes and decide your starter menu for the evening Eid party.





Bakri Eid 2022 Special: Here Are 5 Mutton Kebab Recipes For You:

Shami kebab melts in mouth in just no time. It is made with minced meat (lamb or mutton), mixed with besan and a load of spices. You then give it a patty-like shape and cook. You can have these kebabs as is or pair with paratha and chutney for a wholesome meal.

Another popular mutton kebab recipe, it finds roots in the royal Lucknow cuisine. The name of the dish is derived from the city Kakori in the outskirts of Lucknow. Here, minced meat (mutton or lamb) is grilled to perfection with a range of flavours and seasonings.

Mutton ribs are used to prepare this dish. Here, mutton ribs are marinated with ginger, garlic, hung curd and a pool of Indian spices and kept allowed to rest overnight. All you need to do then is grill/barbecue the ribs until they turn tender. Garnish with lemon juice and onions and serve hot.

To prepare boti kebab, we need boneless pieces of mutton or lamb. Another important this you need to prepare this dish is papaya. Raw papaya is used here to soften the meat. You need to marinate the meat with spices, herbs, dahi and papaya and rest it for 6-7 hours. Then grill it and serve hot with mint chutney by the side.

One of the easiest kebab recipes, this dish finds its roots in Pakistan. Here, minced meat is mixed with onion, tomato, black pepper, coriander powder and salt. Then make small kebab patties with hand and pan-fry. Trust us, this dish is a crowd-pleaser.

Bakri Eid 2022 Mubarak, everyone!