By now, we all know how important it is to tweak our diet as per the season. Take monsoon season for instance. The rainy season is here in its full swing and we are enjoying the pitter-patter and nippy weather to the fullest. While we agree the season has a lot to offer, but it also brings along several health concerns that need proper care. Monsoon comes with flu, fever and gut-related issues, which are majorly waterborne. Hence, experts recommend taking extra care of what we are including in our everyday meals. They say, adding seasonal produce, clean water and healthy herbs and spices to our monsoon diet may help us cruise through the season seamlessly.





Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar curated a list of few such superfoods that are not only seasonal, but also load you up with every essential nutrient. She took to Instagram to share posts describing the ingredients and their benefits. The best part is, each of these food ingredients are easily available during monsoon. Take a look.

Here're 7 Superfoods To Include In Your Diet:

Sattu:

One indigenous ingredient available in almost every Indian kitchen, sattu is roasted chana powder loaded with several essential nutrients. The ingredient provides the body with minerals like calcium, vitamins, folic acid and several essential amino acids. Find the detailed post below.





Bhutta:

A monsoon must-have, bhutta is loaded with vitamin B, folic acid, fibre etc that help regulate healthy bowel movement, manage blood glucose levels and more. You can roast bhutta or make yummy delicacies with it. Find the post below.





Taro Leaves:

Did you know arbi leaves can help you get glowing skin during monsoon? According to Rujuta Diwekar, taro leaves are treasure trove of micronutrients, especially hyaluronic acid that gives your collagen and connective tissue a much-needed boost and prevents all signs of ageing. Find the post below.





Desi Dates:

These are wildly grown across India and are smaller in sizes, than the usual ones we buy from the market. These dates help improve haemoglobin levels, treat sleep disorder, fights allergies and infections and nourish us from within.





Ragi:

A superfood, ragi is loaded with several beneficial properties. It is enriched with fibre, protein, anti-oxidants, minerals and other essential nutrients. The best part is, you can use ragi to prepare different types of recipes including ragi roti, ragi kheer and more.





Jackfruit Seeds:

We love jackfruits- both raw and ripen ones. But have you ever tried having the seeds? If cooked properly, these seeds are nutty, crunchy and load you with several essential nutrients. These properties further help boost immunity and promote bone health.





Pulses:

Finally, benefits of dal need no introduction. Pulses are loaded several essential nutrients that help "optimum enzyme action". As per Rujuta Diwekar, "Mixing them with millets and grains helps improve their essential to non-essential amino acid ratio". Find the detailed post below.











Now that you have these monsoon superfoods handy, we suggest include them in your daily diet and enjoy a healthy life.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.