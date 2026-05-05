There is exactly one day a year when mums across the country get to sit down, do absolutely nothing, and let someone else handle the bill. Mother's Day is here, and India's restaurants are pulling out all the stops to make sure the occasion feels as special as it should. From indulgent Sunday brunches with bottomless drinks to intimate tasting menus built around her favourite flavours, the dining scene this year has genuinely outdone itself. Whether you're in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or somewhere in between, there's a table being set with real thought and real heart behind it. Here's where to take her.

New Delhi

The Grand Mother's Day Brunch at 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, New Delhi

The Imperial New Delhi invites guests to go beyond the ordinary this Mother's Day with The Grand Mother's Day Brunch at 1911 Restaurant. Set in the hotel's historic surroundings, the brunch is designed as a heartfelt tribute to the women who make every home feel complete. Crafted by the award-winning culinary team, the menu reflects warmth, sincerity, and personal stories, bringing together seasonal ingredients, ocean fare, global favourites, comforting classics, and elegant desserts. Handcrafted sparkling pours add a festive touch, while a dedicated play zone lets mothers relax as children are thoughtfully engaged. It is a memory in the making.

Mother's Day Brunch at DEL, Roseate House

Celebrate Mother's Day with a specially curated brunch experience at DEL, the all-day bistro at Roseate House. The menu for this special day is designed to honour the warmth, love, and comforting flavours that remind us of home. The elaborate spread features signature dishes such as Achari Chana Pulao, Parda Lassi, Litti Chokha, Aloo Ke Gutke, Orange Rosemary Roast Chicken, Machher Jhol, Mom Special Maggi, Caramelised Orange Cheesecake and Croissant Pudding, thoughtfully crafted by the chefs to create a memorable afternoon for the entire family. DEL seamlessly blends warm, intuitive service with the latest AI-powered robot servers

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A Culinary Treat for Mom at Kiyan, The Roseate

Celebrate the most special woman in your life with a thoughtfully curated Mother's Day brunch at Kiyan. Set amidst the serene surroundings of The Roseate New Delhi, the experience features favourites such as Avocado Toast, Eggs Benedict, Grilled Fish, Roast Chicken with Herbs, and more, paired with refreshing mocktails crafted using sparkling Rosé, promising a relaxed and indulgent afternoon celebration. Kiyan is the vibrant epicentre of The Roseate New Delhi, a world cuisine alfresco restaurant with a European edge. The restaurant, set amidst statuesque wooden Isfahan columns and serene water bodies, offers Indian, European & Thai cuisine.

This Mother's Day, Dessert Is On Us — At Chor Bizarre

This Mother's Day, Chor Bizarre does what it has always done best: bringing people together over food that feels like home. Every table with a mom dining in receives a complimentary dessert of her choice, a heartfelt gesture from this Delhi icon. The lineup celebrates India's sweet traditions, from saffron-kissed Kashmiri Phirni and melt-in-the-mouth Rasmalai to indulgent Stuffed Gulab Jamun, royal Zauk-e-Shahi in rich Rabdi, Tandoori Pineapple with Cinnamon Vanilla Ice-Cream, Malpua with Rabdi, Kulfi, and seasonal ice cream. Since 1990, as India's first themed restaurant at Hotel Broadway, Chor Bizarre has pioneered authentic Kashmiri flavours amid whimsical vintage charm. On May 10th, make memories over lunch (12-3 pm) or dinner (7-11 pm) at 4/15 A, Asaf Ali Road.

Bengaluru

Celebrate Mother's Day the Yuki Way with Sushi, Stories and Special Moments

This Mother's Day, Yuki invites guests to celebrate the special woman in their lives with a thoughtful Pan-Asian dining experience centred on good food and quality time. From the Crispy Quinoa Avocado Maki and Ebi Tempura Roll to comforting Chicken Gyoza and Butter Garlic Prawn Dumplings, the menu offers something to suit every taste. Guests can also enjoy flavourful mains such as Pad Thai, hearty ramen bowls and Yuki's signature stir-fried specials, alongside handcrafted cocktails and refreshing mocktails. With warm conversations, beautifully crafted dishes and a relaxed setting, Yuki makes the occasion feel personal, memorable and genuinely heartfelt.

Moments That Matter Most, Made for Mums at Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road

Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road is inviting guests to celebrate Mother's Day with a thoughtfully curated brunch at Momo Café on 10th May 2026. Designed for a warm, leisurely afternoon, the experience brings together gourmet dishes, fresh bakes, and refreshing beverages that encourage guests to linger, converse, and savour every moment. A live singer and interactive touches add to the lively, celebratory ambience, while mothers can also enjoy a special 25% discount on spa therapies for an added dose of relaxation. Set between 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM, the brunch promises a meaningful celebration filled with good food and heartfelt company.

Celebrate Her, Celebrate Stories This Mother's Day at Pangeo Bangalore

Pangeo is setting the stage for a Mother's Day brunch that feels both thoughtful and indulgent, bringing together flavours inspired by Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe in one vibrant experience. The menu moves from comforting soups like Wild Mushroom and Roasted Pumpkin to flavour-packed starters such as Wasabi Prawns and Falafel Bites, before flowing into mains like Thai Green Curry, Grilled Pesto Chicken, Shoyu Ramen, and Cottage Cheese Steak. To finish, desserts and cocktails add a celebratory touch, making it a warm and memorable way to honour mothers. The brunch takes place on Sunday, 10th May, from 12:00 pm onwards at Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road, Bengaluru.





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A Table for Every Story This Mother's Day at Sector 144 - JP Nagar

This Mother's Day at Sector 144 - JP Nagar is all about slowing down and making space for the people who matter most. The experience is built around shared time, familiar flavours, and the simple joy of gathering at the same table. With comfort-led dishes given contemporary touches, it suits everything from a long family lunch to a relaxed evening with close friends. Handcrafted cocktails and refreshing pours add to the mood, while Wednesday and Friday gigs bring their own energy to the week. Set in a lively yet intimate space, it offers a warm invitation to connect, celebrate, and linger a little longer.

A Table, Great Food, and the Woman Who Matters Most at Maize & Malt

This Mother's Day, Maize & Malt in Bengaluru makes for a warm and easygoing setting to celebrate with mom. With its spacious layout, lively atmosphere, and thoughtfully designed corners, the place invites guests to slow down and enjoy long, unhurried conversations. Whether seated indoors or outdoors, the ambience feels relaxed and welcoming throughout. The menu brings together comforting favourites and bold flavours across cuisines, with shareable plates, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts adding to the experience. A selection of refreshing mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks completes the meal, making the outing feel both special and memorable.

This Mother's Day, Ditch the Usual. Do Something She'll Talk About All Year At Oasis Brewery

This Mother's Day, Oasis Brewery offers a warm and stylish setting to celebrate the most important woman in your life. Spacious and contemporary, the brewery combines lively energy with a relaxed ambience that makes it easy to slow down and enjoy quality time together. Its menu brings together comforting Indian favourites and globally inspired dishes, offering something for every palate, while handcrafted mocktails add a refreshing touch to the experience. Whether it's a leisurely brunch or a laid-back afternoon outing, Oasis Brewery creates the kind of atmosphere that encourages conversation, connection, and a celebration that feels thoughtful, memorable, and genuinely special.

Take Mom Out, Not Just Out of Routine, Celebrate Mother's Day at Gladia Sarjapur

This Mother's Day, Gladia in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, makes for a memorable celebration that goes far beyond the usual flowers-and-chocolates routine. With its Roman-inspired interiors, bold stone textures, and larger-than-life ambience, the space feels like a stylish little escape. It's the kind of place where mothers can linger over indulgent bites, sip on craft brews, and enjoy easy conversation without feeling rushed. Whether she loves good food, striking décor, or simply spending quality time in a relaxed setting, Gladia brings all the right ingredients together. For a day that feels special, thoughtful, and a little extra, this spot fits beautifully.

Celebrate Mother's Day with a Tropical Brunch Spread at Tropika Brewing Co.

Tropika Brewing Co. invites families to a special Mother's Day brunch in its lush, resort-inspired haven in Marathahalli. Nestled amidst breezy surroundings, the space sets the stage for slow afternoons filled with meaningful moments and vibrant global flavours. Guests savour a thoughtfully curated menu of seasonal, summer-light dishes, from comforting classics to contemporary plates, that cater to every palate. Pairing perfectly are Tropika's signature craft beers, like refreshing mango brews, capturing the season's spirit. With expansive spaces and warm hospitality, it's the ideal backdrop for celebrating mothers and the joy of togetherness on Sunday, May 10th, from 12 PM onwards at 37/1, Outer Ring Rd, Panathur, Bengaluru.

Brooks and Bond Curates a Special Mother's Day Dining Experience Celebrating Food, Family, and Togetherness

This Mother's Day, Brooks and Bond invite families to honour the most important woman in their lives with a thoughtfully curated dining experience that blends great food, warm hospitality, and meaningful togetherness. Moving beyond ordinary celebrations, the vibrant yet relaxed setting encourages slowing down for long, leisurely meals filled with connection. The special menu weaves bold, comforting flavours from global favourites and Indian classics, think flavour-packed starters and hearty mains perfect for sharing stories and indulgence. Here, moms can simply relax at the centre of attention, creating memories in an easy-going ambience from 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM.