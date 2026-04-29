When it comes to Indian street food, nothing can ever beat the evergreen pani puri. The hollow, crispy puri, filled with a savoury filling of spiced potatoes or tangy chickpeas and spicy, tangy water, crack open in the mouth to reveal a riot of flavours. What was once a humble roadside treat has now travelled far beyond India and become a favourite among food lovers worldwide for its taste. But like many street food dishes, pai puri has not stayed the same. Several experimental versions, such as chocolate pani puri, meat-filled versions, and even fruit-based fillings, have gained popularity.





Now taking innovations a step further, a pani puri vendor introduced yet another unconventional filling that no one could have imagined: Halwa (a rich, sweet pudding) made with desi ghee. Yes, that's right. A video was shared by an Instagram user named Sumit Foody India, in which the vendor was seen preparing for this one-of-a-kind dish by cracking open a hollow puri and adding a generous filling of halwa. It would have been fine if he had stopped there. But he continued to add a few more things before handing over the pani puri to the food vlogger.





After adding halwa, the vendor surprisingly proceeded to add a spicy potato curry with a few pieces of potatoes in it, thus creating a clash of sweet and savoury flavours in a single bite. To take things a notch higher, he added a bit of beaten curd for some tanginess, some kind of chutney, and topped it off with a sprinkle of a dry spice mix. He finished by adding coriander leaves as a garnish to the pani puri before serving it on a paper plate.

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The video did not show whether the food vlogger consumed the experimental pani puri, but people who watched the clip had some thoughts about it. The pairing of sweet halwa and spicy potato curry with curd, chutney and spice mix sparked a wave of reaction, with some people in outright disbelief.

“Golgappe, Halwa puri,” a user said.





“Band karo yaar ye sab nonsense try karna khane ko khane ki tarha khao yaar kya hai ye sab ?” another quipped.





A different individual joked, “Bhai darrr bagwan se to thoda sa.”





“Aajkal k logo ko to kuch bhi de do...sb khaa lete hai....mtlb kuch bhi....halwe ka golgappa.....Kya mjak hai bhai ye.....seedha halwa puri bol na,” another individual mentioned.





Meanwhile, one individual shared, “It's not golgappa.....isko nagori halwa puri bolte hai jo ki purani Delhi mein milta hai.” Someone else added, “Food vlogger bhai. That's not Halwai kei goolgapi... It's called Nagori.”





Also Read: Can Eating Panipuri In Summer Be Fatal? Doctor Explains Jharkhand Death





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