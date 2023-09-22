Located in Old Delhi, Chawri Bazaar embodies the vibrant culture and cuisine of India. This iconic wholesale market is mainly famous for selling brass and copper treasures. However, not many of us are aware that it is also a hidden gem for food lovers. This historic market is home to a multitude of age-old eateries that are an absolute must-visit experience for every Delhiite. From delectable chaats to mouthwatering kebabs, your journey doesn't truly end until you've savoured the flavours of culinary delights in Chawri Bazaar. So, if you are planning to visit Chawri Bazaar, we suggest six hidden gems in the market for you to have a delightful snacking experience.

Here Are The Top 6 Places To Eat In Chawri Bazaar For A Delightful Snacking Experience:

1. Shri Gujarat Namkeen Bhandar

For many years, Gujarat Namkeen has wholeheartedly been serving its customers. Shri Gujarat Namkeen Bhandar brings the essence of Gujarat, a cherished favourite snack destination for ages, to Delhi. This establishment takes great pride in offering a delectable array of fresh namkeen and enticing Gujarati snacks like dhokla, thepla and khandvi. Don't forget to Indulge in their freshly fried pakoras and kachoris for a perfect evening snack.

Where: 3775, Charkhiwalan Gali, Khush Dil, Chawri Bazaar

2. Ashok Chaat Corner

Nestled within the bustling alleys of Chawri Bazaar near the metro station, Ashok Chaat Bhandaar is one of the most renowned spots for enjoying chaat across Delhi. This place offers aloo tikki, golgappe, and dahi bhalle with their in-house chutneys. As you step inside Ashok Chaat Bhandar, you will witness a man skillfully garnishing dahi and chutney with remarkable speed.

Where: 3488, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Bazar Sirkiwalan, Chawri Bazaar

3. Hira Lal Chaat Corner

Searching for a healthier chaat option? Your worries can now be put to rest. Hira Lal Chaat Corner is a popular eatery in Old Delhi for its Kuliya Chaat, an irresistible fruit snack. This delicious chaat is prepared from cucumbers, potatoes, watermelons, and pineapples. They are then stuffed with chickpeas and pomegranate seeds with a pinch of chaat masala. The use of fresh fruits packed with tangy chaat masala and a hint of lemon on top makes this chaat a healthy choice.

Where: Shop No, 3636, Gali Lohe Wali, Chawri Bazaar

4.Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfiwale

Are you searching for the purest natural ice cream? Make your way to Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfiwale which has been serving dilliwallahs since the 1960s. They take pride in offering 100 percent natural Kulfi infused with real fruits. While in the summer season, you can indulge in seasonal flavours like mango and apple, in the winter months, they tantalize your taste buds with options like orange and pomegranate. Their stuffed Kulfi-packed variety of flavours truly set them apart.





Where: Shop No. 526 Kucha Pati Ram, Sitaram Bazar Rd, Chawri Bazar

5. Jain Coffee House

Located in the labyrinthine lanes of Chawri Bazaar, Jain Coffee House is the place to be if you are craving a sandwich with a twist. While their ambience may not be exciting, their coffee and food are quite tasty to savour. Try their famous fruit sandwiches in which fruits, spices, and layers of bread come together for a delightful fusion. Their malai toast, pineapple sandwich, and mango sandwich are also great options to eat there.

Where: 4013, Ballimaran Rd, near PNB ATM, Raghu Ganj, Dai Wara, Chandni Chowk

6. Shyam Sweets

Since 1910, Shyam Sweets has been satisfying Indian sweet cravings. Even children are familiar with it. Don't miss to indulge in their Nagori Halwa and Bedmi Puri the next time you are planning to visit Chawri Bazaar. Locals and tourists alike flock here for breakfast, making it a beloved destination. In addition to their renowned Nagori Halwa and Bedmi Puri, they also offer a variety of Kachoris and sweets to delight their patrons.

Where: 112, Manohar Market, Chawri Bazaar.

While Chandani Chowk is famous for its eating joints, Chawri Bazaar is an underrated place to have a great snacking experience. So, if you are craving street food that adds a unique twist to satisfy your snack cravings, these Chawri Bazaar eateries are a must-visit.