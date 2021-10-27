Winter is almost here and we are experiencing a sudden nip in the air. Along with chilly mornings and warm mittens, the season brings an extensive range of fruits and vegetables - each of which are fresh, crunchy and nutrient-rich. From fresh carrots, beans and cauliflowers to apples, oranges and kiwis, our pantry during this season is loaded with colourful treats, leaving us spoilt for choice. Another vegetable we get in abundance is saag (or leafy greens). How we love sarson ka saag and makki roti; isn't it?! But that's not the end. We also get palak (spinach), bathua, methi saag and more. Besides being delicious, each of these greens are loaded with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals and several essential nutrients that have an overall health benefit.





Considering all these factors, we bring a list of the classic saag recipes that one must try during the winters. Each of these recipes are easy, tasty, wholesome and adds on to the seasonal vibe. Take a look.





Also Read: How To Make Kashmiri Kadam Saag - The Comforting Broth Loaded With Good Immunity

Here're 5 Winter-Special Saag Recipes For You:

Sarson Ka Saag:

Discussion on winter greens can start without talking about sarson ka saag. Made with mustard greens, spinach and bathua and oodles of makkhan, this dish defines winter for the Punjabis. And when paired with makki roti, the meal spells indulgence. Here's sarson ka saag recipe for you. Click here.

Palak Ka Saag:

The second most popular winter green is palak (or spinach). It is not only healthy, but also versatile to the core. You can add it to dal, paratha rice et al. We bring you a simple, hearty and delicious saag recipe for you that is made with palak, onion, garlic, ginger, tomato and more. Click here for the palak ka saag recipe.

Chaulai Ka Saag:

Also known as amaranth leaves, chaulai ka saag makes another popular choice to pair with makki roti. Besides being super delicious, it is loaded with vitamins A, C, iron and more. Click here for recipe.

Poi Ka Saag:

Poi (or pui), also called Malabar spinach, is extensively consumed in the eastern region of India. It is generally mixed with aloo, pumpkin and whipped into a mixed veg that has a sweet-spicy taste and mushy texture. You can also avoid using other vegetables in the dish. Here we have an easy recipe for you. Click here for poi saag recipe.

Aalan Ka Saag:

Another saag recipe made with palak, besan and moong dal, it is a one-pot meal that is comforting and wholesome to the core. To make it spicier, add some chaat masala and lemon juice to the bowl of aalan ka saag and serve. Click here for recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-aalan-ka-saag-99068

Kashmiri Saag:

Quite similar to spinach, haak holds a significant position in Kashmiri cuisine. It is cooked with mustard oil, asafoetida (hing), and dried red chillies and tastes simple, yet delicious. Click here for Kashmiri saag recipe.





Sounds appetizing, isn't it? Let us know this winter which saag you want to try first.









