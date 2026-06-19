The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), along with the Food Safety Officer (FSO), raided an unlicensed fast food godown in Charminar. Sharing details of the raid, the official Hyderabad City Police account made an announcement on X. According to the post, the H-FAST team, in association with the FSO, seized large quantities of adulterated food material that was being stored under unhygienic conditions.





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“Acting on credible information, the team inspected the premises of M/s Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown, located at New Laad Bazar, Panch Mohalla, Charminar. During the inspection, it was found that food items were being prepared and stored under extremely unhygienic and hazardous conditions, posing a serious threat to public health,” the post read.

As per the statement, the establishment was operating without an FSSAI licence. The police seized approximately 110 kg of prepared fried chicken, half a dozen 15-litre tins of loose cooking oil and artificial chemical food colours. They also found prohibited food colours, including MSK Lion Green and Raspberry Red, evidence of the reuse of stale and hazardous cooking oil, and the absence of water analysis certification and quality control measures.

Consumption Of Adulterated Food May Lead To Serious Illness





Consumption of such adulterated and unhygienic food may lead to severe illnesses, including:

Food poisoning, vomiting and diarrhoea

Gastrointestinal infections

Long-term health issues due to repeated consumption of reused oil

Allergic reactions and toxicity due to artificial food colours

Increased risk of serious illnesses affecting the liver and overall health

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Authorities Take Legal Action





Following the raid, two people responsible for running the illegal operation were apprehended. According to the statement, a case has been registered at Hussainialam Police Station under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other applicable laws. The accused individuals and the seized materials have been handed over to the Station House Officer of Hussainialam Police Station for further legal action.





In an advisory, Hyderabad Police asked the public to consume food only from licensed establishments, verify the FSSAI licence before making a purchase, avoid artificially coloured or suspicious food and report unsafe food practices.