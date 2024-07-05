As irresistible and absolutely scrumptious as fried chicken is, its vast variety intrigues everyone! Crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, this beloved dish is enjoyed in numerous forms across the globe. Each culture brings its unique twist to this classic comfort food, resulting in an array of flavours and cooking techniques. Whether doused in tangy sauces or covered in flavourful seasonings, there's something for everyone. Let's embark on a culinary journey together and explore some of the most popular types of fried chicken from around the world.

1. Southern Fried Chicken (USA)

Originating from the Southern United States, this classic American dish involves marinating chicken in buttermilk and a blend of spices, then coating it in seasoned flour and deep-frying until golden brown. The result? A crunchy, flavorful crust with tender, juicy meat inside.

Southern Fried Chicken - Photo Credit: iStock



2. Karaage (Japan)

Karaage represents Japan's take on fried chicken, where bite-sized pieces of chicken are marinated in a mixture of soy sauce, sake, ginger, and garlic. They are then coated with potato starch and deep-fried to achieve a light, crispy texture, often served with a wedge of lemon.

Japanese Karaage - Photo Credit: iStock

Also Read: 9 Best Fried Chicken Recipes To Try At Home | Fried Chicken Recipes

3. Yangnyeom Chicken (South Korea)

South Korea is renowned for its fried chicken, particularly Yangnyeom Chicken, which is double-fried for maximum crunchiness. After frying, the chicken is coated in a spicy, sweet, and tangy sauce made from gochujang (Korean chilli paste). This dish is best enjoyed with beer.

Yangnyeom Chicken - Photo Credit: iStock

4. Hot Chicken (Nashville, USA)

Nashville's Hot Chicken is famous for its fiery heat. The chicken is marinated in a blend of hot sauces, deep-fried, and then coated with a cayenne pepper paste. This spicy dish is often served with pickles and white bread to balance the heat.

Nashville Chicken - Photo Credit: iStock

5. Schnitzel (Germany/Austria)

Although traditionally made with pork or beef, chicken schnitzel is a popular dish in Germany and Austria. The chicken is pounded thin, breaded, and fried until golden brown. It's typically served with a slice of lemon and a side of potatoes or salad.

Schnitzel - Photo Credit: iStock

6. Chicharron de Pollo (Dominican Republic)

Chicharron de Pollo from the Dominican Republic features chicken marinated in lime juice and garlic, then coated in flour and deep-fried. This dish boasts a tangy and savoury flavor profile, often accompanied by lime wedges for an extra citrusy kick.

Chicharron de Pollo - Photo Credit: iStock

Also Read: Love Chicken? These 7 Fried Chicken Recipes Will Blow Your Mind





Which one of these will you try first?