A heartbreaking incident in Mayurbhanj district has raised serious questions about food safety during the harsh Indian summer. At a government tribal residential school, a 12-year-old Class 5 student lost her life, while over 150 children fell ill after eating lunch. The students, from Kakabandha Ashram School, were served a meal that reportedly included pakhala bhaat, mashed potatoes, and mango chutney.





12-Year-Old Dies After Eating Pakhala Bhaat, Over 150 Students Fall Ill





Soon after eating, many children complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, and uneasiness. Dozens of students were rushed to nearby health centres. According to Times of India, 67 children in critical condition were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital while others continued to be treated at local facilities.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow and ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Reports also suggest that the food served may not have been part of the authorised school menu.





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At the centre of this tragedy is pakhala bhaat, a dish deeply loved across Odisha. Traditionally, it is rice soaked and lightly fermented in water, often eaten to beat the summer heat. It is cooling, easy to digest, and even considered good for gut health. So how did something so familiar turn dangerous?





Well, food behaves very differently in summer, as heat and humidity make it spoil faster. Fermentation speeds up rapidly, leading to bacteria growing silently. What is usually a safe dish can become risky if left out too long or prepared improperly.





Expert Explains The Truth About Fermented Foods In Summers





In the wake of the incident, nutritionist Rupali Datta explained why fermented foods need extra care.





She said, “Fermented foods are valued for supporting gut health, especially during the intense Indian summer, when digestion often feels sluggish. However, safe preparation and storage are essential.” Yes, fermented foods are healthy, but only when prepared under controlled, clean conditions.





Fermentation is a delicate process. If even one step goes wrong, it can lead to harmful outcomes. Rupali stresses the importance of getting the basics right. She suggests, “Begin with clean hands, sterilised jars, and boiled, cooled water to limit unwanted microbes. Maintain a salt ratio of around 2–3% to encourage beneficial lactic acid bacteria.”





Without these precautions, harmful bacteria can easily take over.





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Are We Handling Fermented Foods Safely?





One of the biggest issues in summer is how food is stored after preparation. Fermented foods continue to change over time, and heat speeds this up. Rupali explains, “Keep ferments covered but able to release gas, and store them away from direct heat; once they reach the desired tang, refrigeration helps slow further fermentation.” If not cooled or consumed in time, the food can quickly become unsafe.





The tricky part is that Spoiled fermented food doesn't always look obviously bad. Rupali clearly warns, “Always check for off-odours, unusual discolouration, or surface mould, and discard if in doubt.” This incident is a serious wake-up call, especially for households, schools, and mass kitchens.