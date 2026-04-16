India is home to about 1,000 varieties of mangoes, although only a few are commercially cultivated. The country produces around 24 million metric tonnes or more of mangoes annually, accounting for nearly half of the world's total mango production. Despite this, only a very small portion of Indian mangoes makes its way to international markets. Less than 1% of the mangoes grown in India are exported. India is, in fact, the world's largest consumer of mangoes, with most of its produce being consumed domestically.





In FY 2024-25, India exported 29,938.40 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes, valued at approximately USD 56.50 million, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS). This figure represents just 0.12% of the country's total mango output.





Many Indians, especially mango lovers, were unaware of the sheer scale of the nation's mango consumption. A recent post highlighting these numbers caught the internet's attention and triggered a wave of humorous reactions and memes on social media. Take a look:

"I alone eat 150-200 mangoes every season," read one post, accompanied by a funny mango-eating sketch. "This ain't for sale."

Photo Credit: X/0xflanker

Another post, inspired by the Friends character Joey, read, "India doesn't share mangoes."

Photo Credit: X/sky_sachin_

An X user commented, "No wonder it's our national fruit for a reason lol."





Another joked, "We are not opening the Strait of Mangoz."





"Exporting mangoes is optional. Eating them is a national duty," wrote a devoted mango lover.





One user shared a picture of a man distributing mangoes to monkeys, with the caption, "We share it for free with those who deserve it."

Photo Credit: MayawiBalak

"We are aam paglu," another person added.





One post reflected, "Among the one per cent of mangoes that get exported, 90 per cent are eaten by NRIs."





Offering a practical perspective, another user wrote, "Not just 'we eat everything' - our best mangoes are too delicate to export (10-day shelf life). Same story with bananas and papaya."





Crunching the numbers, a mango enthusiast shared, "My family eats four to five mangoes daily in summer. That's almost 400 mangoes in three months. Almost all Indians eat at least one mango a day during the season."





Another added, "People outside don't even know how many varieties there are, how many ways they can be eaten, or the amazing things we make from them."





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More About India's Mango Exports

Photo Credit: Pexels

India's mango export business has been expanding as global demand rises, logistics improve, and trade networks between exporters, importers and international buyers strengthen. The UAE continues to be the top destination for Indian mangoes. In 2024, India exported over 12,000 metric tonnes of mangoes worth USD 20 million to the UAE. Other importing countries include the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada and several European Union nations.





To maintain quality standards for exports, state-of-the-art pack houses have been established in major production regions, notes the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Keeping in mind the specific requirements of different countries, internationally recognised facilities such as hot water treatment, vapour heat treatment, and irradiation units have also been set up across the mango-growing belt.





Major export ports include Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai, with many leading exporters operating out of Mumbai and playing a significant role in managing the trade.